Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 19-22

The Cherry Blossom festival and a lowrider showdown are happening.

Things to do in Denver

Volunteers sculpt balls of mochi inside the Denver Buddhist Temple downtown, ahead of their annual Cherry Blossom Festival. June 21, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From Pride Month celebrations to events honoring Juneteenth, there are plenty of things to do in the Denver metro this weekend.

Sakura Square is also hosting the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival and several local businesses are also celebrating the summer solstice. There’s also a lowrider showdown at the National Western Complex on Sunday.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Summer Festival. Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Saturday: Summer Solstice Silent Disco & Witchy Market. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins. 8-11 p.m. $20.

Saturday: Pride at The Block. The Block Hotel & Commons, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. 9-10:15 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. $40.

Thursday, June 19

Just for fun

Juneteenth Community Paint. Guard Shack at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Juneteenth Celebration. Northglenn Arts on Festival Lawn, 1 E. Memorial Parkway. Starting at 5 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Love Isn’t Blind. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., #1400. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $31.14.

Interrogation: True Crime Stories. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Celebrate Juneteenth: Freedom Day. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Eat and drink

Artisan Chocolate-Making Class: Special Juneteenth Focus. Bibamba’s Chocolate Factory at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Suite 132, Edgewater. 6-7:30 p.m. $65.

Sports and fitness

*Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 11:05 a.m.

Friday, June 20

Just for fun

Summer Sidewalk Sale. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Black Bunny Gospel: A Queer Juneteenth Festival. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7-11:59 p.m. $15 (in advance, one day), $20 (one day), $30 (in advance, all weekend), $40 (all weekend).

Book Swap. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, Unit 103, Parker. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Advanced registration required.

Cirque Du So Gay. The Pearl, 2199 California St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $44.52 (general admission), $71.21 (general admission and dance party).

*Glowtopia Adult Night. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 7:30-11:30 p.m. $37.99 (for passholders), $42.99 (non-passholders).

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Cherry Blossoms. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzalez Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Learn and Explore: Whose Streets?: Queer History of Denver's Cap Hill Walking Tour. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and up.

Comedy and theater

Dylan Carlino. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$30.

*Rotating Tap Comedy. Station 26 Brewing, 7045 38th Ave. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Dave Attell. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $37-$47.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Eat and drink

Culinary Date Night: Southwest. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Eat Like a German. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

*Skyline Beer Garden Opening. 1601 Arapahoe St. 3-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Emily Barnes. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

National Gullah Symposium - Gullah Singers Performance. 2400 California St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Summer Nights: Sunset Yoga with Silent Disco. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 6:15-8 p.m. $24 (member), $27 (non-member).

*Tash Sultana. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Summer Solstice Sunrise Paddle. Boulder Reservoir, Bear Creek Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Union Reservior. 6-7:15 a.m. $20 (includes food and drink, must bring own board), $45 (paddleboard or single kayak rental), $55 (double kayak or canoe rental).

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, June 21

Just for fun

*Mindful Birdwatching. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8-10 a.m. $27 (member), $32 (non-member).

Epic Flight Academy Grand Opening. Epic Flight Academy, 8201 S. Interport Blvd., Englewood. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Highlands Street Fair. Along West 32nd Avenue from Irving to Perry streets. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Cherry Blossom Festival. Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Summer Sidewalk Sale. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Pride Pawty. Bonez 4 Budz at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Black Bunny Gospel: A Queer Juneteenth Festival. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2-11:59 p.m. $15 (in advance, one day), $20 (one day), $30 (in advance, all weekend), $40 (all weekend).

Tennyson Street Pride Parade. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 4-4:25 p.m. No cover.

Pride Bar Crawl. Starting at Hamburger Mary’s Denver, 1336 E. 17th Ave. 4 p.m.- midnight. $29.69.

*Dairy Block After Dark: Evening Bazaar. 1800 Wazee St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Children and Family Make and Take: Pollination Stations. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30–11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $14 (per project, member), $16 (per project, non-member). Ideal for children ages 5 and older, when accompanied by an adult.

*Big Wheels Learning Lab: Fire Truck Station 11. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Create: Vinyl Record Painting. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

*Wagon Tour at Plains Conservation Center. Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. 3-5 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under, $10 (guests ages 3 and older). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Six Flashmob. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30 p.m. Free.

Dylan Carlino. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Rotating Tap Comedy. SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Dave Attell. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $37-$47.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Disco Brunch. Wonderyard, 2200 Larimer St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Summer Fruit Desserts. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

One year of Wanderment Brewing. Wanderment Brewing, 800 E. 64th Ave., Unit 8. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

A World of Taste: Banh Mi. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Mile High Wing Summer Concert Series. 9586 Metro Airport Ave., Broomfield. 4:30-11 p.m. $28.52.

*Old Dominion. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*O.A.R. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*The Weeknd. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

Bunny Yoga. Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St. Noon-2 p.m. Starting at $44.52.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, June 22

Just for fun

*Denver Cherry Blossom Festival. Sakura Square, 1255 19th St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Music Gear Swap. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Original Lowrider Mile High Showdown. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $28.45.

Summer Sidewalk Sale. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Eeland Stribling. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

John Novosad. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

*Children and Family Make and Take: Pollination Stations. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30–11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $14 (per project, member), $16 (per project, non-member). Ideal for children ages 5 and older, when accompanied by an adult.

Al Pal Moves Family Fun Dance Party. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-noon. $35 (per family). Ideal for ages 3 and older, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

One year of Wanderment Brewing. Wanderment Brewing, 800 E. 64th Ave., Unit 8. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Brazilian Day. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Halsey. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Rescue Puppy Yoga. ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St. 9-10 a.m. $33.85.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.