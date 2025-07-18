Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 18-20

Things to do in Denver

Dusk falls over Number Thirty Eight in Five Points before the venue’s first-ever monthly comedy night. Nov. 28, 2020.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

This weekend is full of live music and summer parties.

On the music front, Hozier is in town at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. MCA Denver will also host a rooftop performance, and Number Thirty Eight is hosting a concert for its Summer of 7,000 Wishes Concert Series supporting Make-A-Wish Colorado. Punk In The Park is also taking place at the National Western Center Yards.

Summer celebrations range from the Tennyson Street Fair and a block party at 9 + CO to an Ice Cream Social at The Berg.

There are also a few new exhibits opening at Denver museums and art galleries, such as "Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante" at History Colorado Center and "Untethered" at Walker Fine Art.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: *16th Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival. Centennial Park, 221 Griffin Ave., Cañon City. 1-9 p.m. (Friday) and 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturday). Free (ages 4 and under), $10.

Saturday and Sunday: *45th Annual Summerfest Fine Art & Music Festival. Buchanan Fields, 32163 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 10 and under), $5 (ages 11 and older).

Friday, July 18

Just for fun

Tattoo Flash Pop-Up. Sanitas Brewing Co., 200 W. Belleview Ave., Unit 100, Englewood. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.

*Tennyson Street Fair 2025. Along Tennyson Street between West 41st and West 43rd Avenue. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Indie Bash and Indie Week​. Along Colfax Avenue from Grant to Josephine streets. Times vary by business. No cover.

Kids and family

MakerCamp: Create a Felt Patch. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 8-14.

Little University: Creative Movement with Colorado Ballet. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Doll House Thieves Performance. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free. All ages.

MakerCamp: DIY Screenprinting with Cricut. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 1-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 8-14.

Comedy and theater

Ben Bankas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Rachel Scanlon. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Rock of Ages. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. $40-$45.

*Cinema in The Sky: Selena. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante Opening. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Untethered Opening Reception. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 5-8 p.m. Free.

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Berkeley Beer Fest. The Empourium Brewing Co., 4385 W. 42nd Ave. 5-8 p.m. $20 (in advance), $25 (day of event).

Margaret’s Birthday Tea Soiree. Molly Brown House Muesum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 5:30 p.m. $35 (members), $45 (non-members). Advanced registration required.

Sushi 101. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Punk In The Park 2025. National Western Center Yards, 5004 National Western Dr. 4:15 p.m. Prices vary.

*Alley Soundscapes: Tim & Jenny. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Louisville Street Faire: Hazel Miller and The Collective. Downtown Louisville Street Faire Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front St., Louisville. 5:30 p.m. Free.

*The String Cheese Incident. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Jake Worthington + Tristan Trincado. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Plae. 6:30-11:30 p.m. $7.

B-Side: Yasi & Machete Mouth. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28.

Denim & Diamonds: Country Crossover Nights. Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village. 7-10 p.m. No cover.

Mike Ryan. Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $26.72.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, July 19

Just for fun

*Market in the Park. Winged Melody Park at The Aurora Highlands, North Main Street and East 38th Place, Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Lavender Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $7-$9 (children ages 3-15), $13-$15 (seniors ages 65 and older, member adults), $17 (non-member adults). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Denver Trunk Show. Embassy Suites Denver Tech Center, 10250 E. Costilla Ave., Centennial. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. No cover.

*Tennyson Street Fair 2025. Along Tennyson Street between West 41st and West 43rd Avenue. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Book Swap & Dog Adoption Event. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, Unit 103, Parker. Noon-2 p.m. $5 (admission, includes book swap participation).

Grand Opening: Kaiser Permanente Parker Medical Offices. 12249 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Dana Day: A Tribute to Dana Crawford. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 1-6 p.m. Free.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.

Tapped In. River North Brewery, 3400 Blake St. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Dairy Block After Dark: Evening Bazaar. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights VIP Preview Party 2025. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7:30-10:30 p.m. $125.

Indie Bash and Indie Week​. Along Colfax Avenue from Grant to Josephine streets. Times vary by business. No cover.

Kids and family

Little Sunshine’s Playhouse Grand Opening Play Day. Little Sunshine’s Playhouse, 7124 E. 128th Ave., Thornton. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Day of Play: Tape Town. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

The Learning Lab: Dinosaurs on Ice. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*We’re on Cloud 9: Block Party. 4111 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Pikachu’s Pokémon Party. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12. Advanced registration required.

Comedy and theater

Rock of Ages. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $40-$45.

Rachel Scanlon. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Ben Bankas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Exchange at Boulevard One Farmers Market. Clark’s Market Lowry, 7059 E. Lowry Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

French Regional Cooking: Provence. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Disco and Dumplings. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. 10:30 p.m. $12.51 (early bird), $17.85 (day-of).

Music and nightlife

*Punk In The Park 2025. National Western Center Yards, 5004 National Western Dr. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

*The String Cheese Incident. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

See You Space Cowboy: A Nostal-jazz Tribute to The Seatbelts and the Music of Cowboy Bebop. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Never Dull. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 9 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Denver Meetup - 5k Run and Party. Cooldown and Party on the Paseo at Base Camp Market Station, 1464 17th St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, July 20

Just for fun

*Lavender Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $7-$9 (children ages 3-15), $13-$15 (seniors ages 65 and older, member adults), $17 (non-member adults). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Denver’s Community Pop-up Market. Dive Volleyball warehouse, 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Denver BAZAAR. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.

Indie Bash and Indie Week​. Along Colfax Avenue from Grant to Josephine streets. Times vary by business. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Rock of Ages. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 2 p.m. $40-$45.

Dan Toomey. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Puns N’ Roses. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$45.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Great Wait. Understudy, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Ice Cream Social - National Ice Cream Day. The Berg’s Lawn, 5202 W. 73rd Ave., Westminster. Noon-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Music and nightlife

*Punk In The Park 2025. National Western Center Yards, 5004 National Western Dr. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

Colorado Music Festival — CPR Classical Night: Tchaikovsky & Beethoven. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. 6:30 p.m. Starting at $23.

*Hozier. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerc City. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Alabama Shakes. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

Bikes Together Bike Repair Clinic. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Minnesota Twins. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.