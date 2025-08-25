No compost collection in Denver this week

Waste management staffers and other city workers are furloughed on Friday, Aug. 29.

Your compost bins may get a little stinky this week.

The staff at Denver’s Solid Waste Management Division — your neighborhood waste collectors — are working a 32-hour schedule this week, with Friday, Aug. 29, being a furlough day.

As a result, compost will not be collected for anyone this week, the week of Aug. 25.

Compost will be picked up next week, but one day later than usual due to Labor Day. Same goes for trash and recycling.

The city’s next furlough day lands on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. Compost and recycling won’t be picked up that week, and trash bins should be outside by 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24.

You can always check the trash, recycling and compost schedules for your address here.



About 9,000 city employees will take between two and seven furlough days over the next few months. Denver hopes to save $10 million as it faces a major budget deficit. You can read more about how employees will take the days here.