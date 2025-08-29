Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 29-Sept. 1

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
From parades and hot air balloon shows to half marathons, 5Ks and fun runs, there are plenty of events taking place this Labor Day weekend.
A few businesses are also hosting Oktoberfest celebrations, and the Colorado Buffaloes football team kicks off its first home game of the season on Friday. (If you can’t make the game, a watch party is taking place at Number Thirty Eight in Denver.) There’s something for everyone this weekend.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Friday and Saturday: *Keystone’s Oktoberfest. River Run Village, 116 River Run Road, Keystone; Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone; and Buffalo Lodge Courtyard, 150 Dercum Square, Keystone. 4-6 p.m. (Friday) and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday). Prices vary by event (several are free).
Friday-Monday: *Colorado State Fair. Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (admission for children ages 4 and under, when accompanied by an adult), $7 (admission for children ages 5-12), $15 (admission for adults/general admission).
Saturday and Sunday: Odell Oktoberfest. Odell Brewing - Fort Collins, 800 E. Lincoln Ave., Fort Collins. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.
Saturday-Monday: *Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs. 5:15-10 a.m. and 3:30-10 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) and 5:15-10 a.m. (Monday). Free (attendance).
Saturday-Monday: *Windsor Harvest Festival. Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St., Windsor; Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor; and Main Park, 300 Locust St., Windsor. 6:30 a.m.-9:20 p.m. (Saturday) and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday and Monday). No cover.
Saturday-Monday: *Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Craft Show. Bond Park, 321 E. Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday). No cover.
Friday, Aug. 29
Just for fun
Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-midnight. $40 (Friday only),$70 (weekend pass).
The National Campaign of Financial Education. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.
Denver Girls Club Event! Bead Soup Embroidery. Makeshift Crafts, 2751 W. 120th Ave., Suite 150, Westminster. 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. $35. Advanced registration required.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.
In-Be-TWEEN: DIY Your School Supplies. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 9-12.
*Movies Around Town: Moana 2. Clear Creek Valley Park, 5900 Tennyson St., Arvada. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Ms. Pat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$45.
Alex Edelman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.
Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $56.64.
Thank You Sketch Show. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 8-9 p.m. $10.
*Cinema in The Sky: Karate Kid (2010). Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Nepali Art Reception. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 3-6 p.m. Free.
Parallel Visions Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 4-9 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.
A Night in Barcelona. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
Live Music: Tony Medina. The Local Drive Hangar, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5-8 pm. Free.
*Alley Soundscapes: Bottlerocket Hurricane and Andy & Lara. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. (Bottlerocket Hurricane) and 6-8 p.m. (Andy & Lara) Free.
*Little Big Town. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Uncle Lucius. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $34.25.
Sports and fitness
Colorado Football Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5 p.m. No cover.
*Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Watch on ESPN. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV, Channel 20 or 9News, or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Just for fun
Raku Pottery Workshop. Friend Assembly, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (each class is one hour). $40.
Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-midnight. $50 (Saturday only), $70 (weekend pass).
Stay True – A Writing Workshop Series. Lighthouse Writers Workshop at Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Drive. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.
The Learning Lab: Camping. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Kids Create. Athmar Park Branch Library, 1055 S. Tejon St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20
Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $56.64.
Ms. Pat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.
Afterschool Power Hour. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 7-8 p.m. $5.
Alex Edelman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).
Boulder Art Festival. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.
The Six: The Untold Story of the Titanic’s Chinese Survivors - Author and Panel Discussion. Molly Brown House Museum,1340 Pennsylvania St. 3 p.m. $10 (Historic Denver members), $15 (non-members), $35 (includes book).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
King Arthur Baking Pop-Up. 2800 Walnut St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.
DTMF Coffee & Mimosa Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m. $22.13.
15th Annual Mediterranean Festival. St. Elias Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-10 p.m. $5 (before 4 p.m.), $10 (after 4 p.m.).
Oktoberfest. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Arvada. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
*Big Something. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
Denver Municipal Band. The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Free.
*Chris Lake. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Mehro. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $29.25.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*Bike Repair Clinic. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.
*Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 31
Just for fun
Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $45 (Sunday only), $70 (weekend pass).
Bingo. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 4-6 p.m. No cover.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.
Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.
Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $53.10.
Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. $56.64.
The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Interrogation: True Crime Stories. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Boulder Art Festival. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Noon-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64).
Eat and drink
*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Secret Coffee Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $15.15-$20.22.
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
15th Annual Mediterranean Festival. St. Elias Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-8 p.m. $5 (before 4 p.m.), $10 (after 4 p.m.).
American Regional Cooking: California. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Dustbowl Revival with Heavy Diamond Ring. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*Denver Broncos 7K. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 8 a.m. $34.09 (kids fun run), $60.83 (virtual 7K), $76.88 (7K)
Introduction to Technique. Movement Golden, 700 Golden Ridge Road, Golden. 1-2:30 p.m. $60 (Movement member), $75 (nonmember). Advance registration required.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.
Monday, Sept. 1
Just for fun
*Labor Day Parade. Downtown Louisville, along Main Street between East Lafayette and Rex streets. Starting at 10 a.m. Free.
Bowlero and Cars. Bowlero, 2530 E. County Line Road, Highlands Ranch. 5-7 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Play and explore / juega y explora. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Cuentacuentos para la familia. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11:30-noon. Free. All ages, when accompanied by an adult.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $26.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64).
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Music and nightlife
*Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Labor Day Half Marathon. Salisbury Park, 11920 N. Motsenbocker Road, Parker. Starting at 7 a.m. $36 (5K, in advance), $40 (5K, day of), $50 (10K, in advance), $55 (10K, day of), $80 (half marathon, in advance), $85 (half marathon, day of).
*Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.