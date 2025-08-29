Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 29-Sept. 1

It’s the first home game for the Buffs.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From parades and hot air balloon shows to half marathons, 5Ks and fun runs, there are plenty of events taking place this Labor Day weekend.

A few businesses are also hosting Oktoberfest celebrations, and the Colorado Buffaloes football team kicks off its first home game of the season on Friday. (If you can’t make the game, a watch party is taking place at Number Thirty Eight in Denver.) There’s something for everyone this weekend.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: *Keystone’s Oktoberfest. River Run Village, 116 River Run Road, Keystone; Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone; and Buffalo Lodge Courtyard, 150 Dercum Square, Keystone. 4-6 p.m. (Friday) and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday). Prices vary by event (several are free).

Friday-Monday: *Colorado State Fair. Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (admission for children ages 4 and under, when accompanied by an adult), $7 (admission for children ages 5-12), $15 (admission for adults/general admission).

Saturday and Sunday: Odell Oktoberfest. Odell Brewing - Fort Collins, 800 E. Lincoln Ave., Fort Collins. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Saturday-Monday: *Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs. 5:15-10 a.m. and 3:30-10 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) and 5:15-10 a.m. (Monday). Free (attendance).

Saturday-Monday: *Windsor Harvest Festival. Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St., Windsor; Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor; and Main Park, 300 Locust St., Windsor. 6:30 a.m.-9:20 p.m. (Saturday) and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday and Monday). No cover.

Saturday-Monday: *Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Craft Show. Bond Park, 321 E. Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday). No cover.

Friday, Aug. 29

Just for fun

Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-midnight. $40 (Friday only),$70 (weekend pass).

The National Campaign of Financial Education. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Denver Girls Club Event! Bead Soup Embroidery. Makeshift Crafts, 2751 W. 120th Ave., Suite 150, Westminster. 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. $35. Advanced registration required.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

In-Be-TWEEN: DIY Your School Supplies. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 9-12.

*Movies Around Town: Moana 2. Clear Creek Valley Park, 5900 Tennyson St., Arvada. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Ms. Pat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$45.

Alex Edelman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

Thank You Sketch Show. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 8-9 p.m. $10.

*Cinema in The Sky: Karate Kid (2010). Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Nepali Art Reception. Aurora Public Library - Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 3-6 p.m. Free.

Parallel Visions Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Italian Regional Cooking: Piedmont. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

A Night in Barcelona. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Live Music: Tony Medina. The Local Drive Hangar, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5-8 pm. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Bottlerocket Hurricane and Andy & Lara. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. (Bottlerocket Hurricane) and 6-8 p.m. (Andy & Lara) Free.

*Little Big Town. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Uncle Lucius. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $34.25.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Football Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Watch on ESPN. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV, Channel 20 or 9News, or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Just for fun

Raku Pottery Workshop. Friend Assembly, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (each class is one hour). $40.

Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-midnight. $50 (Saturday only), $70 (weekend pass).

Stay True – A Writing Workshop Series. Lighthouse Writers Workshop at Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Drive. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64). Ideal for all ages.

The Learning Lab: Camping. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids Create. Athmar Park Branch Library, 1055 S. Tejon St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

Ms. Pat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Afterschool Power Hour. Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway. 7-8 p.m. $5.

Alex Edelman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).

Boulder Art Festival. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

The Six: The Untold Story of the Titanic’s Chinese Survivors - Author and Panel Discussion. Molly Brown House Museum,1340 Pennsylvania St. 3 p.m. $10 (Historic Denver members), $15 (non-members), $35 (includes book).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

King Arthur Baking Pop-Up. 2800 Walnut St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

DTMF Coffee & Mimosa Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m. $22.13.

15th Annual Mediterranean Festival. St. Elias Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-10 p.m. $5 (before 4 p.m.), $10 (after 4 p.m.).

Oktoberfest. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Arvada. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Big Something. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Denver Municipal Band. The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Free.

*Chris Lake. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Mehro. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $29.25.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Bike Repair Clinic. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31

Just for fun

Nan Desu Kan - Japanese Culture Convention. Gaylord Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $45 (Sunday only), $70 (weekend pass).

Bingo. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 4-6 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $53.10.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. $56.64.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Interrogation: True Crime Stories. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Boulder Art Festival. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Noon-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Secret Coffee Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $15.15-$20.22.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

15th Annual Mediterranean Festival. St. Elias Church, 7580 Pierce St., Arvada. Noon-8 p.m. $5 (before 4 p.m.), $10 (after 4 p.m.).

American Regional Cooking: California. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Dustbowl Revival with Heavy Diamond Ring. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Denver Broncos 7K. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 8 a.m. $34.09 (kids fun run), $60.83 (virtual 7K), $76.88 (7K)

Introduction to Technique. Movement Golden, 700 Golden Ridge Road, Golden. 1-2:30 p.m. $60 (Movement member), $75 (nonmember). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Monday, Sept. 1

Just for fun

*Labor Day Parade. Downtown Louisville, along Main Street between East Lafayette and Rex streets. Starting at 10 a.m. Free.

Bowlero and Cars. Bowlero, 2530 E. County Line Road, Highlands Ranch. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Play and explore / juega y explora. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Cuentacuentos para la familia. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11:30-noon. Free. All ages, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $26.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

2theXtreme. Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (children ages 4-16), $15.95 (active military and veterans, guests ages 65 and older), $19.95 (guests ages 17-64).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Music and nightlife

*Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Labor Day Half Marathon. Salisbury Park, 11920 N. Motsenbocker Road, Parker. Starting at 7 a.m. $36 (5K, in advance), $40 (5K, day of), $50 (10K, in advance), $55 (10K, day of), $80 (half marathon, in advance), $85 (half marathon, day of).

*Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., or watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.