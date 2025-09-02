Air Canada flight from Denver to Toronto returns to DIA after report of acid smell

The crew turned the plane around after a possible electrical fire. Passengers used emergency slides to exit the aircraft.

An Air Canada flight scheduled to fly from Denver to Toronto was evacuated Sunday. Passengers used slides to exit the plane after an acrid smell filled the cabin.

Air Canada Flight 1038 was scheduled to fly from Denver International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Sunday at 7:40 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement the aircraft — an Airbus A220 — returned and landed safely at DIA around 8:15 a.m. after the crew reported a possible electrical fire.

The 117 passengers and five crew members evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides as a precaution. Buses were used to transport passengers back to the concourse where they were provided with alternate travel arrangements.

One person was transported to the hospital for a minor injury sustained during the evacuation process.

Air Canada said the aircraft remains undamaged in Denver, and is awaiting the replacement of the emergency slides before it returns to service.

The FAA said it's investigating the incident.