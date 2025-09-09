4 Safeway stores to close in Denver metro

The closures include one in Denver’s Cory-Merrill neighborhood.

Safeway says it will close four of its Denver metro locations by November.

The closures are part of a slew of regional closures made after Safeway and its parent company, Albertsons, made some internal restructures and evaluated the performance of some stores.

The stores being closed in the Denver region are:

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

12200 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora

201 E. Jefferson Ave., Englewood

500 E. 120th Ave., Northglenn

The Denver closure will primarily impact the Cory-Merrill neighborhood. Nearby grocery stores include a Natural Grocers about a mile south, a Whole Foods about a mile north, as well as a King Soopers that is due to be demolished and replaced nearby.

Other closures have been announced in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and more. Closures will happen on or before November 7.

“With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs,” a Safeway spokesperson said in an email.

The Denver, Aurora and Englewood locations were all identified last year as stores that would be included in a sale to C&S Wholesale Grocers, if a proposed $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons was approved. That merger was blocked by federal and state courts in December.