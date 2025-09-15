Driver killed in I-70 crash with RTD bus

Denver police said the crash occurred when a driver rear-ended an RTD bus that was not in service at the time.

This vehicle is "NOT IN SERVICE" at RTD's main bus repair depot, June 25, 2019.

A fatal crash involving an RTD bus shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Holly Street in Denver for several hours early Monday morning.

Denver police said the crash occurred when a driver rear-ended an RTD bus that was not in service at the time. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead. Both the driver of the bus and the motorist were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The bus driver did not report any injuries, according to an RTD spokesperson.

The highway remained closed for several hours as investigators worked at the scene, causing significant traffic delays during the morning commute. Westbound lanes have since reopened.

Denver Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.