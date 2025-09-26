Denverfright is back — for two nights!

Twice as much Denverfright for its third year.

Things to do in Denver

Looking for something eerie, delightful and Denver-centric to round out your Halloween social calendar?

We've got you covered: Denverfright: Tales of the Strange and Unusual, our annual bonanza of Halloween storytelling and fun, is back for its third year.

And after selling out the first two years, we've decided to double down! This year's Denverfright is a two-night affair. Both shows will feature the same or similar lineups, so you can attend either and get the full experience.

The lineup will be announced soon, so stay tuned for more.

Previous years have featured ghost stories from the Brown Palace historian; an explanation of animal cannibals from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science; and even a reading from author Kali Fajardo-Anstine.

Don't let missing out on Denverfright haunt you forevermore — buy your tickets now.