Catch a show under I-70 before this experimental venue closes for the season

The crowd watches Jane Remover perform under the bridge at Project 70 on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

This Saturday is your last chance this year to catch a concert under several thousand tons of concrete.

"Project 70: Under the Bridge" is a pop-up that lives up to its name. It is an outdoor venue directly under Interstate 70 as it cuts between the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum.

“A couple of artists were looking for unique ways to do events, and it popped into my head and our team," AEG exec Don Strasburg told Denver7. "The Mission [Ballroom] is right here, so we all just basically walked down here and walked around and took some measurements and realized that it would work really well."

The show on Saturday, Oct. 4, is aimed at electronic music fans. Chase & Status will headline, with opening sets from PEEKABOO, Eprom, Mozey, Cesco and Flava D.

While the venue's debut season will only feature two shows, 2026 dates will be announced soon.

I attended this season's earlier date, headlined by Turnstile. Strasburg is right to say that the setting is unique: the ribs of the highway stretching above you, trains cruising behind the stage.

You'll get intrusive thoughts to the tune of "Final Destination" and feel like those goth kids vibing under their own bridge, all at the same time.

If you go

Tickets are still available at $70. Buying in packs of two, four or eight brings the cost per person down a bit.

Parking at the Denver Coliseum will cost you $20 (cards accepted). If that fills up, overflow will be directed to the National Western Complex. (Escaping the lot after the show was a drag, but there were a lot of cars.)

Don't let the venue fool you: This is not an underground scene show, and amenities are abundant. Food options were diverse at Tuesday's show, with about 10 food trucks and other vendors. Multiple bar options and an armada of porta-potties also kept things moving.

Doors are at 5 p.m. Set times have not yet been announced — keep an eye on the venue's Instagram page. Rain or shine, the show goes on.