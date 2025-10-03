Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 3-5

Things to do in Denver

13th Floor's Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton's Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy October!

The start of a new month brings First Friday art walks, pumpkin patches and fall festivals. Events range from the Far East Center Mid Autumn Festival, a Jackalope Festival in Arvada and Globeville Fall Fest to Clayton Community Days and a Floating Pumpkin Patch in Parker.

Other happenings include the Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Colorado Convention Center and the grand opening of 16th Street. There are also a handful of film showings under the stars along with book fair and reading events.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Highland Meadows Oktoberfest 2025. Community Green Space, 8251 Sand Dollar Drive, Windsor. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

Sunday: *2025 New Belgium Half Marathon & 5k. New Belgium Brewing Co., 500 Linden St., Fort Collins. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $47.08 (5k fun run and walk), $52.33 (virtual half marathon), $83.83 (half marathon).

All weekend: Pumpkinfest Train. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown, and Silver Plume Depot, 825 Railroad Ave., Silver Plume. 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $34 (children ages 1-10), $40 (guests ages 11 and older). Advanced registration required.

All weekend: *Fall Festival, Colorado’s Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3-¼, Erie. Free (children ages 3 and under), $23.25 (ages 4 and older, Friday), $31 (ages 4 and older, Saturday and Sunday). Advanced registration recommended.

Friday, Oct. 3

Just for fun

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Downtown Boulder Fall Fest. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-10:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Little University Art Studio: Chalk Resist. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family Stay & Play. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11:30-noon Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Holly Annual Trunk or Treat. The Holly, 3333 Holly St. 5-7 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Floating Pumpkin Patch. SafeSplash Swim School - Parker/Lone Tree, 12240 Lioness Way, Parker. 6-8 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:15 p.m. $19.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older). All ages.

Comedy and theater

*Movies Around Town: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice & Spooky Costume Contest. Michael Northey Park, 11364 W. 84th Ave., Arvada. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. Starting at $70.80.

Dana Gould. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$30.

Ricky Velez. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Colorado Ballet presents Dracula. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $55-$165.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $17-$42.

*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art and Craft Walk. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

The Lorax Crawl. Starting at Berkeley Untapped, 4267 Tennyson St., and running along Tennyson Street. Starting at 4 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: Pacific Northwest. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

The Life of a Showbird. Rare Bird, 245 Columbine St. 3-11 p.m. No cover.

*Madeon. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $12.80-$151.04

Spencer Crandall. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $24.15.

Grave Yard Grooves at Milepost Zero. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 8:30-11 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Just for fun

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Cozy Up to Fall Reading. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Hard Times: Stay True – A Writing Workshop Series Presented in partnership with Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

2025 Latino Community Service Awards. Central Library Park View event space, 10 W. 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Bookish Brunch Fall 2025. RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10.

Hike Doggie Denver East Grand Opening. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Jackalope Festival. Olde Town Arvada, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, along Olde Wadsworth, Grandview and 57th Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2025. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (in advance), $15 (day of).

*Downtown Boulder Fall Fest. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*16th Street Grand Opening. Along 16th Street from Market Street to Broadway. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Read Between The Stars Book Fair. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Globeville Fall Fest 2025. 4400 Pearl St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Bananasfest 2025. Highland Tap & Burger, 2219 W. 32nd Ave. Noon-5 p.m. No cover, $30 (general admission for Bananas podcast recording).

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Lone Tree Craftoberfest 2025. Schweiger Ranch, 9977 Sky Ridge Ave., Lone TreeStarting at 3 p.m. $26 (mug package), $36 (beer sampling package).

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:15 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-10:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Costume Collab: Working with EVA Foam. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older. Advanced registration required.

The Learning Lab: Meet an Arborist. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Learn and Explore: Resource Fair. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18. Advanced registration required.

Far East Center Mid Autumn Festival 2025. Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd. 2-10 p.m. Free. All ages.

Decorate your own Monarch Butterfly. Athmar Park Branch Library, 1055 S. Tejon St. 3-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $70.80.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

Colorado Ballet presents Dracula. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $55-$200.

Dana Gould. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Ricky Velez. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Dan Soder. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Penny Saturday For Colorado Residents. Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0.01 (Colorado residents).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Denver Bake Fest. Rebel Bread, 675 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover ($7 for five tasting tickets).

ParHopper Open: Mini Golf Bar Crawl – Oktoberfest Edition. Starting at The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Blvd. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 (two-person team).

Denver’s Queen City Sake Fest 2025. Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St. Noon-1 p.m. (VIP), 1-4 p.m. (general admission). $71.21 (genearl admission), $161.90 (VIP).

Oktoberfest. The Polish Club of Denver, 3121 W. Alameda Ave. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Gratitude! A Customer Appreciation Party. Our Mutual Friend Brewing, 2810 Larimer St. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

Cookie Decorating with Crave Cookies. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 2-8 p.m. No cover.

2025 Cocktails & Lariat Trails. Chief Hosa Lodge, 27661 Genesee Lane, Golden. 6-9 p.m. $150.

Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Peak of the Season: Green Chiles. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

DayWalker Fest: A Local Music Showcase. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 2-8 p.m. Free.

Life of a Food Hall | Swiftie Album Release Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

*Logic & Oliver Tree. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $12.80-$157.44

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Snowshape: Endurance. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. $11.50.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. Watch on Fubo. 4 p.m.

*Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Just for fun

*Freedom to Read Collection. Anything Libraries, virtual via the Palace mobile app. Anytime. Free (if you live in Colorado).

*Walk the Wetlands. Denver Audubon Kingery Nature Center, 11280 Waterton Road, Littleton. 8-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

She’s Got Drive: Women’s Money Summit. Mercedes-Benz of Denver, 940 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $129. Advanced registration required.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Denver Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2025. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (in advance), $15 (day of).

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Downtown Boulder Fall Fest. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Jackalope Festival. Olde Town Arvada, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, along Olde Wadsworth, Grandview and 57th Avenue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

2025 Nathan Yip Foundation Mid-Autumn Festival. Rockley’s Event Center, 8555 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $35 (guests ages 12 and under), $65 (adults).

Outdoor Gear Swap w/ Rapidgrass and Feral. New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Parkway, Golden. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Bewitched Bazaar. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 2-4 p.m. No cover.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-8:45 p.m. Starting at $29.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-9:15 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

Full Moon Party. Mountain Mineral Market, 2300 Kipling St. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Candy Crawl. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages, those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

*Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch. Higher Health Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Denver, 12155 Lioness Way, Parker. 2-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Decorate your own Monarch Butterfly for Hispanic Heritage Month. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $76.70.

Colorado Ballet presents Dracula. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 2 p.m. $55-$200.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

Phil Palisoul. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Sam Morrison. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky Opening. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Jewish Deli Bike Tour: The West Side Bagel. Denver West Side, starting location to be determined. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $30, $36, $42.

Winter is Coming Customer Appreciation BBQ. Foothills Ski Life, 3960 S. Kalamath St., Englewood. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest at Cheluna Brewing Co. Cheluna Brewing Co. at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 1-5 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 1 p.m. $12.80-$157.44

*Black Tiger Sex Machine. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Titty Trot. Starting at Empourium Brewing Co., 4385 W 42nd Ave., race taking place along Tennyson Street. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $23.18 (includes yoga warm-up, pre-race drink at Empourium, race and another drink at The Alley).*Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos. Watch on CBS/Paramount+. Starting at 11 a.m.