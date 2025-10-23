Xcel considered power shutdowns on Monday. Here’s why

The utility ultimately was able to keep the power on, but high winds posed a risk.

On Sunday, Xcel issued a warning that it might shut off power ahead of high winds on Monday in Denver and surrounding counties. The shutdown never happened, but it made us wonder: How often does Xcel shut off power, what goes into that decision and how does it work?

During bouts of high winds and dry temperatures, Xcel Energy has two ways to reduce the risk that a powerline will spark a fire.

The first option is less dramatic.

On days like Monday, Xcel changes how it handles problems with lines.

Normally, if a tree branch or other debris falls on a power line, it will reset automatically, as long as the object doesn’t stay on the line.

But during high winds, "Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings” (EPSS) can be enacted. In this mode, debris causes a line to turn off immediately. It will only come back on once someone from Xcel checks the line.

According to a video from Xcel, patrols are done by aerial inspection, by truck or on foot. Once it’s cleared, they’ll turn the power line back on. Xcel enacted this protocol on Monday, and it may have led to some power outages. Xcel was not able to provide a number.

There’s also a more extreme preemptive measure.

Xcel can shut down lines if they’re near active wildfires or if there’s extreme risk, which it considered doing on Monday. This is known as the “Public Safety Power Shutoff” (PSPS) plan. The utility warned that shutdowns might be necessary for up to seven hours, but they didn’t ultimately happen.

According to Xcel’s website, the PSPS measure is not a step it takes “lightly.” It’s a five-stage plan that starts 72 hours before the power shuts off and ends 72 hours after the “all clear.”

Xcel previously did preemptive shutdowns in April 2024, when winds spiked to around 100 mph. About 55,000 people around the northern Front Range were without power as a result of the PSPS, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, and roughly 100,000 more lost power through unplanned outages.

Xcel said it communicates with customers as soon as the forecast includes extreme weather.

The risks of fire are extreme — both for utilities and the public.

Xcel launched its wildfire mitigation program in 2020, which includes shutdown, community outreach and resources during shutdowns. Xcel plans to spend about $1.9 billion on wildfire mitigation through 2027, including on measures like burying power lines.

In 2021, the Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings in Boulder and Jefferson counties. It began as two fires - including one that investigators said was sparked by an Xcel powerline.

Xcel and two telecom companies recently settled a lawsuit over the fire for $640 million. Xcel admitted no fault.