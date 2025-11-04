Denver records its hottest November day ever

The Colorado State Capitol seen from a Community College of Denver building on the Auraria Campus. Sept. 27, 2025.

Denver saw its hottest November day ever on Nov. 2, with temperatures spiking to 83 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The previous record was set on Nov. 27, 2017, at 81 degrees.

Temperatures in Denver are expected to stay in the low 70s and high 60s for the rest of the week — compared to historic norms in the 50s.

A cold front may arrive on Saturday, but it won’t last long, said Maggie Ideker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office for Denver and Boulder.

“As a ridge is looking to build up over the beginning of next week, we'll see some warm temperatures resume,” Ideker said. “It's looking like (it’ll be in the) high sixties as of right now. So about 10 degrees above normal.”

Ideker said there is no projected rain or snowfall for the next week. There is the possibility of snow by mid-November, but too far out to be sure, she said.

“We’re below normal precipitation. We're pretty late into the season without seeing any snow,” Ideker said.

Denver and Boulder have seen strong winds lately, which Ideker said is normal for this time of year.

This year’s snowfall is on track to be one of the latest on record for the city. If it doesn’t snow by Nov. 15, it will be one of the 10 latest snowfalls, according to NWS statistics.

The latest snowfall ever was on Dec. 10, 2021. The earliest ever was Sept. 3, 1961, when it snowed 4 inches.