Hot Denver November will continue for at least a few more days

We’re a month out from the record for Denver’s latest snowfall ever: Dec. 10, 2021.

The warm weather is back in Denver after a chilly weekend.

Monday has brought sun and the low 70s, weather that is expected to last through Friday.

There is still no snow in the National Weather Service forecast for Boulder and Denver. If it doesn’t snow in a week, by Nov. 17, it will be the city’s second-latest snowfall in the last ten years.

The city’s latest snowfall ever recorded was Dec. 10, 2021, according to NWS.

The warm weather, mixed with high winds, could continue to cause red flag warnings throughout the state.

Maggie Ideker, a meteorologist for NWS for Boulder and Denver, said high winds are normal for this time of year.

“We are entering our windy season but this is typical for this time of year. We usually see stronger winds along the ridges, tops of the mountains, and sometimes they can spill onto the foothills and into the plains,” she said.

But mixing in the high temperatures, little to no chance of precipitation and high winds could lead to more red flag warnings.

NWS put out a hazardous weather condition forecast for Tuesday through Sunday in northeastern and north-central Colorado, including Denver. According to the outlook, there will be elevated fire weather conditions across the plains starting Tuesday.

But a change in the weather could finally arrive this weekend.

There is a projected “upper trough” on Friday night, meaning there will be an elongated area of low atmospheric pressure, which normally brings stormy weather and cloud formation.

NWS calls the chance of precipitation “much needed” for the area.

That pattern could also bring some much-needed snow to the state’s ski resorts, which remain mostly bare due to high temperatures and a lack of snow.

“The exact timing and amount of snow is still uncertain, but it appears that most mountains will see multiple chances for snow between now and Thanksgiving week,” meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in a detailed forecast for OpenSnow.