Outside Fest will move to a new outside (but still in Denver)

Civic Center Park (which is outside) is under construction.

A view of the Outside Festival stage in 2024.

Outside Festival, the music, film and networking event, will be back from May 28-31 next year for its third iteration, but at a new location and under a new name.

The festival will be known as Outside Days and will be located at the Auraria Campus, west of downtown. Its normal venue, Civic Center Park, will be under construction through 2027.

In addition to three days of live music, the festival will bring an assortment of feature- and short-length films and documentaries, the “networking event of the year for outdoor industry professionals” and speaking engagements.

Last year’s festival featured artists like Khruangbin, Lord Huron and Waxahatchee. Speakers included Netflix founder Reed Hastings, Sen. John Hickenlooper and iconic free-solo climber Alex Honnold.

Presale for the festival starts Dec. 3. Speakers and artists haven’t been announced yet.

Outside Days won’t be the only major event to move from Civic Center Park, which is undergoing major renovations. Leaders say the project will make it a better venue for both current and future large scale events, but in the meantime construction could affect events like the Mile High 420 Festival and PrideFest.

Moving to the Auraria Campus — the home to Denver’s three higher education institutions — has proved a popular option. This year, the Christkindlmarket moved to the campus, sparking complaints about steep parking prices.

