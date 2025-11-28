Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 28-30

Denver businesses pulled out all the stops for things to do this weekend.

Things to do in Denver

Robert McNamara, a "real-beard" Santa, prepares for his debut at Lakewood's Camp Christmas. Nov. 15, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Thanksgiving!

For many, this weekend is typically spent enjoying leftovers or getting some holiday shopping done. But Denver businesses pulled out all the stops for things to do this weekend.

Events range from a fun run in Lower Downtown Denver and Small Business Saturday sales to a Candlelight Walk and parade in downtown Littleton, a Farolito Lighting and Pinecone Ceremony at The Fort Restaurant and so much more.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: 6th Annual Estes Park Holiday Wine Festival. Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $5 (ages 6-20 and non-drinkers), $39.11 (general admission). advance registration recommended.

Saturday and Sunday: Wassail Days. Locations vary throughout Frisco. 9 a.m-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Friday, Nov. 28

Just for fun

Camp Christmas Takeover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $38.

*Holiday Artisan Market: Black Friday. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 E. 47th Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Lights. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

*Grand Illumination 2025. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Starting at 4 p.m. (tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m.). Free.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

*Candlelight Walk. Creative Littleton, 5730 S. Curtice St., Littleton (free photos with Santa), and along Main Street in downtown Littleton. Starting at 5 p.m. (parade begins at 6:30 p.m.). Free.

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 10 a.m. and noon. Prices vary. All ages.

St. Nick on the Bricks. Downtown Boulder Visitor Information Center, 1303 Pearl St., Boulder. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 donation recommended (per group). All ages.

*Visit with Santa. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $62. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Comedy and theater

Sam Adams. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $10-$20. Family-friendly/all ages.

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Drunk Christmas. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, #103, Parker. 8 p.m. Pay what you can (seat not guaranteed), $22 (seat guaranteed), $55 (VIP, includes reserved seat, baked good, shot glass and bag).

Matt Cobos. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 p.m. $22.

Sam Tallent. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $30-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Food Hall Food Drive for Food Banks. Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St.; Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.; Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater; Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada; The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden; Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. Hours vary by location. Acceptable donations vary by location.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Pike's Place Market. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. advance registration required.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Music and nightlife

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $64-$170.24. advance registration required.

Fitness and sports

Shop & Savasana. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 9-9:45 a.m. No cover.

*Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild. Watch on ATL. 1:30 p.m.

*San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Just for fun

Camp Christmas Takeover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

5th Annual Mochas & Merch. Milly’s, 15600 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Small Business Saturday. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $38.

2-Day Holiday Markets. Denver’s Community Pop-Up Market at Dive Volleyball, 3899 N. Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Ski Chalet Holiday BAZAAR and Dog Parade. Belleview Station, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Lights. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Modern Calligraphy for Beginners. Blend.Co, 2246 Larimer St. 3-4:30 p.m. $65. advance registration required.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Kids and family

Pancakes with Santa. Hudson Gardens, 615 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 9-10:30 a.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $14 (resident), $19 (non-resident). advance registration required. All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

The Grinch. The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

St. Nick on the Bricks. Downtown Boulder Visitor Information Center, 1303 Pearl St., Boulder. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 donation recommended (per group). All ages.

*Visit with Santa. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $62. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

*Hometown Holiday Experience - Meet Olaf and Elsa. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Dr., Parker. Noon-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Geoff Tice. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $22.

Drunk Christmas. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, #103, Parker. 8 p.m. Pay what you can (seat not guaranteed), $22 (seat guaranteed), $55 (VIP, includes reserved seat, baked good, shot glass and bag).

John Novosad. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 p.m. $22.

Sam Tallent. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $30-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $65-$210.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Food Hall Food Drive for Food Banks. Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St.; Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.; Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater; Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada; The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden; Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. Hours vary by location. Acceptable donations vary by location.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. 3-10 p.m. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

At Home Ramen. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). advance registration required.

Blanchard Family Wines 7-Year Anniversary Party. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Sports and fitness

*Cara’s 5th Annual Leftover Turkey Trot. Recht Field at Boulder High School, 1604 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. 9 a.m.-noon. Starting at $15 (students) and starting at $25 (adults).

*Dashing Thru LoDo Fun Run. Starting in front of Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Trot & Tap 5k. Colorado Tap House, 14982 W. 69th Ave., Arvada. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $64.93 (5k and t-shirt), $78.58 (5k and hoodie).

*Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game - Denver vs. Minnesota. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Mammoth at Vancouver Warriors. Watch on ESPN and ESPN+. 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Just for fun

Camp Christmas Takeover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $35.

2-Day Holiday Markets. Denver’s Community Pop-Up Market at Dive Volleyball, 3899 N. Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Grinch Tree Workshop. Echter's Garden Center, 5150 Garrison St., Arvada. 11 a.m.-noon. $50. advance registration required.

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Geemu Geemu (claw arcade) Grand Opening. 12027 N. Pecos St. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

*Farolito Lighting and Pinecone Ceremony. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 CO-8, Morrison. 4-5:30 p.m. Free.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-8 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

Santa Paws at The Station. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4:30-6 p.m. Free (with pet toy, food or blanket donation).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Santa & Mrs. Claus at The Station. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Visit with Santa. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. Starting at $62. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Drunk Christmas. Empourium Brewing Co., 4385 W. 42nd Ave. 2-3 p.m. Pay what you can (seat not guaranteed), $22 (seat guaranteed), $55 (VIP, includes reserved seat, baked good, shot glass and bag).

Nathan Lund. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance) and 6:30 p.m. $20-$40 (1 p.m. show) and $40-$175.

Eat and drink

Food Hall Food Drive for Food Banks. Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St.; Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.; Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater; Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada; The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden; Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. Hours vary by location. Acceptable donations vary by location.

International Baking Workshop. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. advance registration required.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Noel Christmas Pop-Up Bar. Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge, 18068 W. 92nd Lane, Unit 400., Arvada. 2-11 p.m. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders. Watch on NBC. 6:20 p.m.