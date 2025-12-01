Denver is set to get more snow (but probably not that much more)

Temperatures will stay below freezing from Tuesday night to around noon on Thursday.

More snow is expected to fall over Denver late Tuesday night into early Wednesday afternoon. But the city is not expected to see much accumulation, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Denver and Boulder area.

“Most of the lower elevations will receive less than 1 inch, but localized narrow corridors may accumulate 2 or even 3 inches under the heaviest [and] most persistent bands, enough for some enhanced travel impacts, and may extend into portions of our southern and eastern plains,” the forecast stated.

It’s the highest potential for impactful snow of the season so far, according to NWS. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation through Wednesday, with temperatures staying below freezing from Tuesday night through Thursday around noon.

The rest of the week is projected to be cold and dry, except for Saturday, when there is a chance of rain and snow, according to NWS.

Denver technically got its first snowfall on Nov. 29, the second-latest snowfall recorded in Denver. Although it wasn’t much and hardly stuck, it still counted. It doesn’t take much to make it official, according to Lisa Hidalgo, chief meteorologist for Denver7.

“If we get even a tenth of an inch out at the airport, it's going to count as our first official snow,” she told CPR News.

The mountains are expected to get more snowfall, especially at higher elevations on the Front Range and the Park Range, according to NWS. The snow is expected to hit hardest on mountain passes and along the Interstate 70 corridor throughout Wednesday.