Red Rocks will host some Denver Public Schools graduations again

It has been years since a Denver school sent graduates to the amphitheater.

The notes of "Pomp and Circumstance" may once again echo at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre for some students graduating from Denver Public Schools.

During a Denver City Council meeting Monday evening, Councilmember Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez asked if local graduation ceremonies could return to the iconic venue.

“I got to graduate at Red Rocks and it was beautiful,” said Gonzales-Gutierrez, a graduate of North High School.

In fact, Red Rocks is set to host a DPS graduation in 2026, according to Tad Bowman, the Red Rocks venue director.

He said Lincoln High School was the only Denver school to sign up for a slot in the coming year.

“We'll have the opportunity for three schools in the future years as well,” Bowman said.

Red Rocks, which is owned by the city of Denver but within the town of Morrison’s borders, often hosts graduations for other school districts. Last year, graduations at Red Rocks included Columbine High School, Chatfield High School and Mountain Vista High School. But Denver students haven’t gotten the chance for years.

A cursory search of Red Rocks’ archives found one of the most recent DPS graduations was in 2021, for South High School and KIPP High School. Earlier DPS graduations included one in 1999 for North High School. Lincoln High School and John F. Kennedy High School also once hosted graduation ceremonies at Red Rocks.

DPS officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.