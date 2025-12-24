Things to do in Denver this weekend, Dec. 26-28

Lots of holiday treats still await for the end of the year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa!

If you’re celebrating the holiday season, take a drive to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre for Christmas in Color, enjoy the lights at Hudson Gardens or take a jog at the Stanley Marketplace’s Onesie 5K & Holiday Party.

If you’re recovering from festive celebrations and looking to take it easy this weekend, consider visiting D’art Gallery for an exhibition tour or laughing at a comedy show at Comedy Works.

The Colorado Mammoth, the state’s professional lacrosse team, is also playing at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Dec. 26

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $37.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 4:30-10 p.m. Starting at $44.99.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 7-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Patch Lab DIY Party. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Disney’s “Frozen”. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Josh Blue. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. Two shows: 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $30-$35.

The Unteachables. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $25.

“A Christmas Carol”. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

“The Notebook”. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

“Ben Roy's Ha-Ha Holiday Comedy Show”. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $27.50.

Triple Threat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9 p.m. $15.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made U.S. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Sushi 101. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advance registration required.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

The 5 Points Nutcracker. The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. $71.21. Advance registration required.

Sports and fitness

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $37.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 4-9 p.m. $29.99.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 4:30-10 p.m. Starting at $44.99.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5:30-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Disney’s “Frozen”. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Comedy and theater

“The Nutcracker”. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Price vary.

“A Christmas Carol”. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

“The Notebook”. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

The Unteachables. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. $25.

Vinnie Montez. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $25-$30.

“Ben Roy's Ha-Ha Holiday Comedy Show”. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $27.50.

Naughty & Nice Showcase. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 p.m. $22.

Josh Blue. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 8:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made U.S. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Demo Artist: Miriam Dubinsky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Kick-Knack Auction. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the closing business here.)

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Dim Sum. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

The 5 Points Nutcracker. The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $44.52. Advance registration required.

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic. Watch on Altitude 2 or listen at 950 AM. 5 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights. Watch on Altitude. 8 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $36.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 4:30-10 p.m. Starting at $44.99.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Kids and family

Disney’s “Frozen”. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Comedy and theater

“The Nutcracker” Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. Price vary.

“The Notebook” Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 1 p.m. (ALS Interpretation) and 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

“A Christmas Carol” Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Geoff Tice Family Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $7-$14.

Holiday Roast. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made U.S. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market - Last Look. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Open For Discussion: Stories From a Woman’s Perspective - Exhibition Tour. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 1-2 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

The 5 Points Nutcracker. The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $44.52. Advance registration required.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Swingin’ in the New Year. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Onesie 5K & Holiday Party. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 9:15 a.m.-noon. Free.*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.