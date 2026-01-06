Drinks-to-go coming soon near Mission Ballroom, a first for Denver

‘Common consumption’ area will allow patrons of nearby eateries to mingle with drinks.

Barhoppers will likely soon be allowed to take drinks out of businesses like Chubby Unicorn and onto the plaza near Mission Ballroom in River North, making it one of the city’s first areas where customers of multiple businesses can mingle with alcoholic drinks in common areas.

Denver officials on Monday took a step toward creating a new “common consumption” area on the northeastern stretch of the River North district, which is part of the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

Common consumption areas allow patrons to buy an alcoholic drink from a business and take it into an open area. The proposal for North Wynkoop would include Chubby Unicorn Cantina, The Peach Crease Club and Left Hand RiNo Drinks and Eats.

The three establishments are all housed in a single building just to the southwest of Mission Ballroom. Patrons could take their drinks from the plaza out into the plaza that connects them to Mission Ballroom.

The goal is to “activate that space, bring it to life, and create an entertainment district where people can gather. They can be patrons of multiple different businesses at the same time,” said Alex Jump, who recently co-founded The Peach Crease with her husband, Stuart Jensen.

People could stop by the plaza with drinks "before going to a concert, before they're headed to the Stock Show perhaps, or … maybe for no other occasion other than they're just getting together with a large group of friends,” Jump said.

Drinks-to-go will have to be poured in branded disposable cups, which can be done at the request of the customer, Jensen said. The Peach Crease has a dedicated window where staff will serve drinks directly onto the plaza, while other businesses could offer drinks-to-go inside.

Mission Ballroom itself won’t participate, so those concert beers will have to stay in the venue, and vice versa — no alcohol from outside can be brought in.

The Denver City Council on Monday approved the creation of an entertainment district in the area, which allows the city to authorize the common consumption zone. The city council also extended the law authorizing the common consumption areas, which was set to expire. It is now permanent.

Councilmember Darrell Watson sponsored both measures, working with the city's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection. In a written statement, Watson described common consumption as a way to "support local restaurants, bring more visitors, and make our arts district even more vibrant."

The city recently established a similar drinking area on 16th Street. But the plan in RiNo would be the first one established by private leaders under the common consumption law, which was established five years ago.

Editor's note: This article was updated to reflect that the city council also extended the common consumption law and with comment from Councilmember Darrell Watson.