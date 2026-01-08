The Stock Show parade returns, and so do the longhorns

What we saw and who we met at the big parade.

The 120th edition of the National Western Stock Show kicked off Thursday with a parade of longhorns through the snow in downtown Denver.

“It's one of the things that makes Denver unique in America and it's a very fun time,” said Greg Aksamit, who was in the crowd near Union Station.

Greg Aksamit holds a flag along 17th Street during Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

He’s been in Colorado for around 50 years and has never seen the parade before.

“My wife grabbed me by the ear and started pulling, so I was following her. And she's never seen it either,” he said. “We just thought this really looks like a fun time.”

Cowboys representing 3 Margaritas ride in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Marco Diaz spins a lasso as he marches with 3 Margaritas in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Dancers with 3 Margaritas strut 17th Street in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2025. Sandy Battulga/CPR News

There were also newly minted Colorado residents in the crowd.

“We are not in San Francisco anymore,” joked Lizzie Parker, who moved to Denver two weeks ago. “Everyone said it's like the Colorado thing to do, so that's why we came down.”

Her favorite part of the parade?

“Oh, the longhorns. Come on. That’s amazing,” Parker said.

Lizzie Parker (left) and Rich Maddux stand in a crowd along 17th Street during Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The much-anticipated steers were back after missing the parade last year, when they got stuck in weather-related traffic on Interstate 25.

The cows and other parade participants clomped along 17th Street, starting from Union Station.

“We thought they were going to come flying down the street a lot faster, but we're glad they didn't, “ Aksamit said. “It was safer this way.”

Esli Loya rides for 3 Margaritas in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Sandy Battulga/CPR News Eli (9) pulls Freya the goat down 17th Street during Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2025. Sandy Battulga/CPR News

Garden Place Elementary students ride in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Roundup Riders of the Rockies ride in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

This year’s parade also featured cowboys doing rope tricks, assorted farm animals, and high-stepping horses.

Ava, 10, enjoyed the show from a prime spot — right next to the safety barrier along the parade route. Her favorite part was seeing the horses and bulls.

“They’re just pretty and fun,” she said.

Ava (10) wears a National Western Center hard hat on 17th Street during Denver's annual Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The 120th National Western Stock Show is open now through Jan. 25.

Schedules and ticketing information can be found on their website, and you can check out Denverite’s guide.

Garden Place Elementary students ride in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Draft horses pull a carriage in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite