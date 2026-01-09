Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 9-11

The Stock Show is in town!

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From speed dating and a poetry open mic night to the National Western Stock Show, there are plenty of fun events taking place in the Denver metro this weekend. (For more on the Stock Show, check out our story.)

Other happenings include yoga at the aquarium and a Gluten Free Takeover event at Stanley Marketplace.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Jan. 9

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Moodswing Grand Opening Weekend. 3625 E. 48th Ave. 2 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $18.90-$28.90 (children ages 3-12), $19.90-$29.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $22.90-$32.90 (adults). All ages.

Learning Lab Art Class: Not Snow. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Create: Terrariums. Central Library, 10 W .14th Ave. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Beer Barn Comedy Show. 6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet St., Unit J, Lakewood. 7-8:30 p.m. $12.51.

Ian Fidance. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

IMPROVTU-JAM — An Improv Jam Because Why Not. Superior Improv Co., 502 Center Dr., Unit M, Superior. 7-9 p.m. $2.

Comedy Night. Chain Reaction Brewing Co., 902 S. Lipan St. 8-10 p.m. $10.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Black & White Closing Party. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

So.Many.Dots. Opening Party. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Charley Crockett. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $34.75.

Rumours Colorado - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Swallow Hill Music - Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $31.89 (in advance), $37.04 (day of).

Glitch in the Matrixxx: 21+ Sapphic HyperPOP Dance Party & Y2k Pop-Up. The Pearl, 2195 California St. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $8.24.

Sports and fitness

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen at 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Glass Etching. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Moodswing Grand Opening Weekend. 3625 E. 48th Ave. 10 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

2026 Vision Board Crafting & Art Market. The Pearl, 2195 California St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover (to shop at the market), $17.85 (to craft).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).

2026 Vision Board Workshop. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 5-7 p.m. $30 (includes materials and drink).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Tantra Speed Date - Denver. Merritt Wellness, 2246 Irving St. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $96 (in advance), $150 (day of). Advance registration required.

People We Meet on Vacation Movie Night. Spicy Librarian, 3040 Blake St., Unit 110. 7-10:30 p.m. $28.52.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$32.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $26.90-$36.90 (adults). All ages.

Kids’ Matinee: The Playmakers, Where the Wild Things Are, An Interactive Event. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. Noon. $6.45. All ages.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 11 a.m. $60.

Ian Fidance. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Whose Scene Is It Anyway? What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 7-8 p.m. $12-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Demo Artist: Miriam Dubinsky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Edges & Currents: Poetry Workshop. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. $22.28. Advance registration required.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Everyday Elixirs Book Launch Party. Two Moons Music Hall, 2944 Larimer St. Noon-3 p.m. $48 (includes the book and a drink).

Gals Brunch & Swing. Clubhouse Work & Golf, 5680 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Unit 120, Greenwood Village. Noon-3 p.m. $60.54.

Winter Harvest. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $137.80. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Charley Crockett. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Moon Honey w/ Cody Qualls. Swallow Hill Music - Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $31.89 (in advance), $37.04 (day of).

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $34.75.

14th Annual Halfway to Renaissance Festival, Kilt Nyte Out. Cheers, 11964 Washington St., Northglenn. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $12.51.

House Party Saturday With DJ Tip-Z. Garage Sale Vintage - Denver, 1445 Larimer St 9 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

*Polar Prowl. Bibber Trail, 11200 W. 58th Ave., Arvada. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $43.40-$54 (5K), $51.88-$64.60 (10K), $68.84-$85.80 (half marathon).

Stillness in Motion: A Yogic Journey of Observance in the Gallery. EASEL, 3485 S. Broadway, Englewood. 9:15-10:45 a.m. $20. Advance registration required.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Mammoth at Georgia Swarm. Watch on ESPN+. 5:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

DMNS Free Day. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Starting at 9 a.m. Free.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Moodswing Grand Opening Weekend. 3625 E. 48th Ave. 10 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Book Swap. Method & Muse Spirits, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada. 4-5:30 p.m. $6.54.

*Blossom of Lights - Last Day. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $22.90-$32.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $26.90-$36.90 (adults). All ages.

Create to Learn-Sensory Exploration for Walkers. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

The Wizards of Swing After Midnight. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 5 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Snap Crackle Poetry Open Mic. Mutiny Comics & Coffee, 3483 S. Broadway, Englewood. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Tim Dillon. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Adam Carolla. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Sports and fitness

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45 (includes yoga and aquarium admission). Advance registration recommended.

Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen at 92.5 FM. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.