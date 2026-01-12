More than 400 people have complained about tainted fuel in Denver

But state authorities still aren’t sure of all the places it was sold.

The gasoline pump is held up to the fuel port of a vehicle at a convenience station in southeast Denver on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007.

State officials still don't know exactly how many retail locations were affected by last week’s diesel-tainted gas mishap.

In a statement, the state’s Oil and Public Safety Department wrote that “inspections and fuel sample testing remain ongoing with a focus on smaller locations that may not have as robust of a claims filing process."

Potentially affected retailers include Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Circle K and Murphy Express locations, with the tainted gas potentially sold on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

The state department said it has received over 400 customer complaints as of today and are continuing to process claims as they come in.

“Consumers who have been impacted are encouraged to contact their point of sale to start the reimbursement process,” the statement continues. “Individual gas stations will work with each customer through their specific claims process. We recommend consumers be diligent and keep all receipts and repair records.”

The mishap began at the Sinclair-owned gas distribution center in Henderson, Colo. State officials say they have asked Sinclair to provide a full list of retailers that received contaminated fuel, but the company has yet to do so.

In a statement, Sinclair said that “the issue was isolated and affected bulk customers and distributors were notified immediately. We are conducting a thorough review and taking appropriate action.”

King Soopers said the following stores were affected:

14967 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada

25701 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora

17000 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora

3050 S. Peoria St., Aurora

1045 S. First St., Bennett

12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

2355 W. 136th Ave., Broomfield

7284 Lagae Rd., Castle Pines

750 N. Ridge Rd., Castle Rock

5125 W. Florida Ave., Denver

1611 Pace St., Longmont

12959 S. Parker Rd., Parker

17761 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

9News has identified more than a dozen other Safeway, Circle K and Costco stores that were affected, verifying the following locations in part based on complaints from customers.

Costco and Murphy Express have not responded to Denverite’s requests for comment.

Burning diesel fuel in a non-diesel car can cause significant damage and render the vehicle inoperable.

“If you do catch it right away, try not to run the vehicle, park it, and then get it towed to your nearest repair facility,” said Peter Schiavoni, a service advisor at the Denver area auto shop chain Urban Autocare. “Or if you do catch it late or it is not running correctly or the car does begin to stall out and die, get it to your local repair facility as quickly as possible and then they can go forward and try to either flush or assess those components.”