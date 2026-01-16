Denver rent, housing and growth

Denver pauses Colfax police station renovation — perhaps to add housing

Colfax boosters may get their wish.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
The Denver Police Department's District 6 headquarters on Colfax Avenue, at Washington Street. Dec. 2, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Impending construction on a new District 6 police station in Capitol Hill has been paused. The city is going back to the drawing board for new designs — and will consider adding housing to the development, which some local leaders had requested.

“We are exploring new opportunities at the site, which could potentially include housing,” the mayor’s spokesperson Jon Ewing wrote. “We’ll have more information down the road."

Mayor Mike Johnston broke the news to Capitol Hill residents on Thursday night at a Capitol Hill Residents United Meeting.

Frank Locantore, head of the Colfax Business Improvement District, has been campaigning for years for the city to include housing units in the redevelopment projects. He believed the current redesign wasted space on surface parking instead of catalyzing development on Colfax Avenue, where the city is spending hundreds of millions on a bus-rapid transit system.

On Friday morning, Locantore described the pause of the project as “pretty dang great” in a text message.

The city had previously rebuffed requests to consider housing for the site. In November, a city spokesperson wrote, “that this particular development is not the right fit for housing because the police department needs the entire space to meet the needs of a growing community.”

But Johnston has also named housing development as a top priority, especially on Colfax Avenue and other transit corridors. Locantore’s lobbying may have had an effect, too: Johnston announced plans would be rolled back just weeks after Denverite reported on Locantore’s concerns.

The mayor’s office hasn’t yet detailed how the plan could change, who in the city is in charge of the redesign, whether neighborhood input will be part of the project, and whether Locantore’s group — or others — will have a seat at the table.

The city has through 2027 to finish the project, as it’s funded by the 2017 Elevate Denver bond, and time is running out. The project received $25 million in funding from the bond package.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

