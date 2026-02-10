Denver news

Denver could see a couple days of February rain

Meanwhile, the mountains will likely see some snow.
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
A rainy day over a westside commute. May 10, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

While snow is finally coming to the mountains starting Tuesday night, Denver will continue to be unseasonably warm, but with one big change on Wednesday: Things could get wet.

After 11 p.m. that day, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain. By Thursday morning, showers are more likely. By Thursday night, there will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures during that stretch will hover in the mid- to high-50s.

So, break out your rain jacket. You might need it a few times to stay dry the rest of the week. 

And if that’s too much Seattle-like weather for you, wait it out.

The sun will be back on Saturday. On Sunday, a few clouds will return, but temperatures will hit the low 60s through President’s Day. 

Meanwhile, snow will continue in the mountains, and if you head that way, be ready for some gnarly roads through Sunday.

The rain and snow would be a welcome reprieve from the severe drought the city and much of the state have been facing.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

Recent Stories

View more posts