Denver could see a couple days of February rain

Meanwhile, the mountains will likely see some snow.

While snow is finally coming to the mountains starting Tuesday night, Denver will continue to be unseasonably warm, but with one big change on Wednesday: Things could get wet.

After 11 p.m. that day, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain. By Thursday morning, showers are more likely. By Thursday night, there will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures during that stretch will hover in the mid- to high-50s.

So, break out your rain jacket. You might need it a few times to stay dry the rest of the week.

And if that’s too much Seattle-like weather for you, wait it out.

The sun will be back on Saturday. On Sunday, a few clouds will return, but temperatures will hit the low 60s through President’s Day.

Meanwhile, snow will continue in the mountains, and if you head that way, be ready for some gnarly roads through Sunday.

The rain and snow would be a welcome reprieve from the severe drought the city and much of the state have been facing.