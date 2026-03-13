Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 13-15

Pi Day parties, comedy, history, art and more. And don’t forget St. Patrick’s Day.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Although St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until Tuesday, March 17, several parades and festivities will take place across the metro this weekend. Find ways to celebrate here.

Meanwhile, Pi Day celebrations for math lovers, runners and walkers will take place on Saturday, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League will take over Ball Arena as part of a national tour.

Don’t forget Denver Summit FC will play their first match (although it’s an away game) on Saturday. Read more about the women’s soccer team and its first game from Paolo here.

It’s also your last chance to participate in Denver Restaurant Week.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: Oh, The Places You’ll Go Exhibit. Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday). Free. All ages.

Saturday: Colorado Springs Record Show. The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 9-4 p.m. (early bird), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (general admission). $5 (general admission), $13 (early bird).

Saturday: *Red Bull Party Line. Copper Mountain Resort, 509 Copper Road, Frisco. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (to watch, registration is full).

Friday, March 13

Just for fun

*Forest Bathing. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 10-11:30 a.m. $26 (members), $30 (non-members). Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab: Creative Movement. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Hot Wheels Tournament. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 3-5 p.m. Free. Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 6-18.

Teens Create: Terrariums. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

St. Patrick’s Day Burlesque Show. The Oxford Hotel’s Cruise Room, 1600 17th St. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Improv Show for Charity Aviation. Ultimate Comedy Fighters, 14615 W. 64th Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. $10-$20.

Birthday Candles. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Trae Crowder. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Goodnight Moon – A Fiber Tale. The Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 5-7 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

What We Tend and An Unexpected Turn Opening Receptions. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. $25, $35, $45, $55.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Matt the Electrician. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Imanu. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $32.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Mammoth at Buffalo Bandits. Watch on ESPN+. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Just for fun

A New Gardener Boot Camp. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $85 (members), $100 (non-members). Advance registration required.

*2026 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Starting at 19th and Wynkoop streets, running along Blake Street, ending on Blake Street between 23rd and 27th avenues. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Free (to attend). All ages.

Seed Starting. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. Noon-1 p.m. $25. Advance registration recommended.

*St. Paddy’s Day Pet Parade. Sonny Lawson Park, 2301 Welton St., and along Welton Street in Five Points. Starting at 1:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Kids and family

A Royal Grand Reopening Celebration. Once Upon a Child - Littleton, 8996 W. Bowles Ave., Unit K1, Littleton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. All ages.

Pi Day Math Fair. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

National Children’s Craft Day: Grownup and Kid Craft Date. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Comedy and theater

Comedy Works Laugh Lab Showcase. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 4 p.m. $10.

Francis Ellis. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Fourth Annual Bockfest. Green Mountain Beer Co., 2585 S. Lewis Way, Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Hops ‘n Hash Beergarden Bash. Rocky Mountain Tap & Garden, 1071 Courtesy Road, Louisville. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

American Regional Cooking: California. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Moroccan at Home. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Celtic Steps. Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St. 5-6 p.m. Free.

Spring Into Action Music Showcase. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7-11:59 p.m. $15 (in advance), $20 (day of).

Gobs O’Phun. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Vendredi Sur Mer. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $30.

Sports and fitness

Ailey Experience Denver. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Times vary by age group. $40-$120. Ideal for ages eight and older.

*Pi Day 5K. Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St., Longmont. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $42 (5K), $65 (5K and t-shirt).

*Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets. Watch on ALT. 2 p.m.

*Denver Summit FC at Bay FC. Watch on ION. 4:30 p.m. (Read more about Denver’s women’s soccer team and its first game from Paolo here.)

*Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers. Watch on ABC, or listen on 92.5 FM. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Just for fun

Local Author Meet & Greet. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 3-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Pete the Cat. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m. $15, $50 (family four-pack). Advance registration required.

Legendary Ladies. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 1-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

MADLIBrarians – Science Special. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 2 p.m. $8-$12 (youth), $10-$15 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Francis Ellis. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

John Novosad. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

St. Patrick’s Day Tea. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. $48 (members), $53 (non-members). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Celtic Steps St. Patrick’s Day Performance. Stanley Marketplace SE Plaza, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

The Wildwoods. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Festo! Festo! Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder. 7-9:30 p.m. $10-$20.

Sports and fitness

Ailey Experience Denver. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. Times vary by age group. $40-$120. Ideal for ages 8 and older.

*Irish I Had A Beer 5K. BrewDog Denver, 3950 Wynkoop St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41 (5K), $65 (5K and t-shirt).

PWHL Takeover Tour: New York Sirens at Minnesota Frost. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 2 p.m. Prices vary.