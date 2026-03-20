1.4-mile stretch of South Platte River Trail to close until May 

The 1.4-mile stretch of the trail goes from the Old 17th Avenue Bridge to the trail’s intersection with Platte Street and 19th Street.

A stretch of the South Platte River Trail near downtown will be closed for a month as construction crews work on sewer pipes in the area.

The 1.4-mile stretch of the trail goes from the Old 17th Avenue Bridge near Empower Field at Mile High, through much of the Lower Highland, to the trail’s intersection with Platte Street and 19th Street.

Only the northwest side of the river is closed. Pedestrians and bicyclists will instead be detoured onto the trail on the southeast bank of the trail.

The stretch is expected to reopen by May.

While the trail is closed, Metro Water Recovery, the region’s wastewater utility, will fix corroded sewer pipes.

The closures are unrelated to ongoing improvements on the South Platte River Trail.

Currently, Denver Parks and Recreation is working on the trail between Johnson Habitat Park and West Mississippi Avenue. The project will include widening the trail and pulling it away from parts that border Interstate 25.