Denver news

1.4-mile stretch of South Platte River Trail to close until May 

Crews are working on corroded sewage pipes.
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
The 1.4-mile stretch of the trail goes from the Old 17th Avenue Bridge to the trail’s intersection with Platte Street and 19th Street.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

A stretch of the South Platte River Trail near downtown will be closed for a month as construction crews work on sewer pipes in the area. 

The 1.4-mile stretch of the trail goes from the Old 17th Avenue Bridge near Empower Field at Mile High, through much of the Lower Highland, to the trail’s intersection with Platte Street and 19th Street.

Only the northwest side of the river is closed. Pedestrians and bicyclists will instead be detoured onto the trail on the southeast bank of the trail. 

The stretch is expected to reopen by May. 

While the trail is closed, Metro Water Recovery, the region’s wastewater utility, will fix corroded sewer pipes. 

The closures are unrelated to ongoing improvements on the South Platte River Trail.

Currently, Denver Parks and Recreation is working on the trail between Johnson Habitat Park and West Mississippi Avenue. The project will include widening the trail and pulling it away from parts that border Interstate 25.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

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