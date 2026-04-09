Curious Theatre Company sells its longtime home, but the troupe isn’t going anywhere

The building is being turned into an arts center by real-estate developer David Spira.

Curious Theatre Company has sold the Civic Center church where it has performed for decades — a deal that could stabilize the troupe’s long-term finances while still using the building for years to come.

The company, which has struggled with post-pandemic attendance and financial woes, sold its home at 1080 Acoma St. to a philanthropist for $1.9 million this week.

Curious Theatre has performed at the former Rocky Mountain Bible Institute church for the past three decades, first as a renter starting in 1997 and then as an owner in 2008.

Selling was a tough necessity.

“We always hoped for a deal with a leaseback, and that’s exactly what we got,” said Curious Theatre spokesperson Emily Whalen.

Markas Henry applies gold leaf to a the set of "Refuge" onstage at Curious Theatre. March 2, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The building was purchased by Acoma Theatre, LLC, which is associated with real-estate executive David Spira and Spira Giving Colorado, a family foundation that supports the arts. Spira also runs the Denver Music Appreciation Society and plans to host concerts in the building.

“I love saving buildings,” Spira said in an interview with Denverite. “We’re going to need the support of the public and the Curious Theatre audiences that have gone there over the years. We’re looking forward to reconnecting with the community on this project and involving everybody with our plans.”

A historic future

Spira plans to apply for a state historic designation for the building and renovate it into what he hopes is a “cultural destination that serves Denver for generations,” he said in an earlier statement.

Spira plans to rent it to other arts organizations, including his Denver Music Appreciation Society, Whalen said. The investor is uncertain how much he will spend on renovations, but plans to update the sound system and other technology and restore the stained-glass windows, walls and floors.

The troupe’s initial lease will be for five years, but Spira expects them to stay long into the future. Neither side has said how much rent the company will pay.

The Mural on the Side of the Curious Theatre at 1080 Acoma in Denver, Aug. 19, 2023. Eden Lane/CPR News

Renovations will take around 18 months, and Curious Theatre will return to the building in 2027. The project will also add about 50 seats to the venue.

For now, it is performing its 2026-2027 season at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance’s historic theater at a former Shorter AME building, 119 Park Ave. W.

This 29th season will include the following productions:

Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Gloria Calderón Kellett’s “One of the Good Ones”

Jordan Harrison’s “Marjorie Prime”

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Purpose”

“We still lean into ‘no guts, no story’ – provocative modern works that speak to the issues,” Whalen said.

Whalen said the company has a five-year plan and hopes to stay in the building long into the future.

Curious Theatre Company. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

“We’re still definitely being mindful of the funds we have and the work we do,” Whalen said. “We’re thinking of the best way to move forward. We’re being very strategic about it.”

For more information, go to the Curious Theatre website.