Busy downtown intersection shrinks to one lane for construction 

The intersection of 20th Street and Broadway was already a pain. Now it’s even worse.

Construction workers dig up a piece of the intersection of Lincoln and 20th Streets, where cars merge north onto Broadway. April 10, 2026.

The intersection of 20th Street and Broadway is down from four lanes to one for a three-week construction project.

On Friday afternoon, car horns blared as drivers tried to navigate the construction zone, which is constricting automobile traffic on a popular route from downtown to north Denver.

Lincoln Street begins narrowing at its intersection with 18th Street. The blockage continues along 20th Street and for a couple blocks of Broadway.

It's going to be trickier to go north. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

One Redditor posted: “Not this again.”

Another joked, “Top 5 intersection in Denver.”

City officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but signs in the area say the work will take three weeks.

A possible alternate route to Interstate 25 is to take Park Avenue, but drivers exiting the east side of downtown should plan for delays.

Construction snarls traffic on Lincoln Street, near its intersection with 20th Street, where cars merge north onto Broadway. April 10, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Construction snarls traffic on Lincoln Street, near its intersection with 20th Street, where cars merge north onto Broadway. April 10, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite