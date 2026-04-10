Denver news
Busy downtown intersection shrinks to one lane for construction
The intersection of 20th Street and Broadway was already a pain. Now it’s even worse.
Construction workers dig up a piece of the intersection of Lincoln and 20th Streets, where cars merge north onto Broadway. April 10, 2026.Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
The intersection of 20th Street and Broadway is down from four lanes to one for a three-week construction project.
On Friday afternoon, car horns blared as drivers tried to navigate the construction zone, which is constricting automobile traffic on a popular route from downtown to north Denver.
Lincoln Street begins narrowing at its intersection with 18th Street. The blockage continues along 20th Street and for a couple blocks of Broadway.
One Redditor posted: “Not this again.”
Another joked, “Top 5 intersection in Denver.”
City officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but signs in the area say the work will take three weeks.
A possible alternate route to Interstate 25 is to take Park Avenue, but drivers exiting the east side of downtown should plan for delays.