How to watch DU in the men’s hockey championship after a wild 2OT win

Fans pack Crimson & Gold Tavern as the University of Denver faces Boston College in the NCAA's Frozen Four final. April 14, 2024.

The University of Denver men’s hockey team could win its 11th national championship on Saturday after pulling off a double-overtime upset of Michigan.

The team played in a physical and tense Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday night, which ended 4-3. Captain Kent Anderson scored the winning goal with 7:25 remaining in the second overtime.

"I don't score many goals, so this is ranking up top so far," Anderson said. "That means everything to play in this national championship game."

DU goalie Johnny Hicks might have made the biggest mark in the victory. The goalie ended the game with 49 saves. Michigan had far more shots on goal than Denver.

The Pioneers had been on the ropes near the end of regulation, but Garrett Brown scored a tying goal with fewer than 3 minutes remaining. Denver was the No. 2 seed in the region, while Michigan was the top-seeded team in the tournament.

University of Denver fans burn a couch in the middle of Evans Avenue after their Pioneers mens hockey team defeated Boston College in the NCAA's Frozen Four final. April 14, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

How and when to watch DU in the championship

The Pioneers will play Wisconsin in the national championship in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The game will be streamed on ESPN or ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Radio broadcasts can be heard on 104.3 The Fan.

DU already has a crazy championship record

DU now has a shot at an unprecedented 11th national championship — which would be its third national title in five years. Michigan is close behind with nine championships.

DU last took the trophy home in 2024, when the team won 2-0 over Boston College, much to the joy of the student body back home. Students flooded the campus grounds, even burning a couch in the middle of Evans Avenue after the victory.