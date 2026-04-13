Denver to take over Mt. Blue Sky operations as summit road reopens

The city is also preparing a renovation of Echo Lake Lodge.

A curious mother bighorn sheep approaches the open window of the photographer’s car on Mt. Blue Sky near Summit Lake, surrounded by clouds, Sept. 11, 2023. A plan to rename Mt. Evans has stalled over a disagreement among tribal government leaders as to what the mountain’s new name should be. It was

The road to the top of Mt. Blue Sky will reopen on Memorial Day for the first time since 2024, marking the end of a long closure for repairs to the continent’s highest paved road.

Visitors might notice another change, too: The city of Denver is set to play a bigger role in running the mountain’s facilities.

Currently, the city owns and runs two smaller areas — Echo Lake Park and Summit Lake Park — on the mountain.

But on Monday night, the Denver City Council will consider an agreement that would have the city staff and run a much larger area, including the welcome station, Mount Goliath Natural Area and the summit area.

What will the city do on Mt. Blue Sky?

City staff will work at the area’s welcome center as well as doing maintenance tasks like collecting trash, cleaning vault toilets and more. City park rangers will check permits, handle wildlife issues, educate visitors and more.

But the Forest Service will still maintain a frequent uniformed presence and continue to help with roles like visitor education, forest protection and enforcement, according to the contract.

“The USDA Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks manage adjacent lands on Mount Blue Sky and are pursuing a shared stewardship approach for the long-term, sustainable management of the Mount Blue Sky Recreation Area to streamline services, reduce duplication, and enhance the visitor experience,” wrote Stephanie Figueroa, a spokesperson for the city parks department.

The arrangement also involves a third party, the nonprofit Denver Mountain Parks Foundation, which would receive a federal permit to manage the recreation area.

About 10% of the entry-fee revenue would go to the foundation for overhead and administrative costs. A smaller amount — about 3% of what remains— would go to USFS. Much of the rest of the money would go to the city, with the expectation that a “reasonable amount” will be spent to benefit the area.

Colorado State Highway 5, which leads to the summit of Mt. Blue Sky. July 6, 2021. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

What will Mt. Blue Sky cost for visitors?

A pass to access the major sites in the area this season will be $20 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. That provides access to Mt. Goliath, Summit Lake and the Mt. Blue Sky summit.

The timed reservation system is expected to return "with some changes," according to USFS. Reservations will be available via recreation.gov.

Bicyclists and pedestrians won’t pay a fee, nor will people who are just using the road but not visiting the sites.

Meanwhile, even more changes are coming. The city is preparing a $7 million renovation of the historic Echo Lake Lodge, with funding from the Vibrant Denver bond package.