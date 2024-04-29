More e-bike vouchers are dropping Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Vouchers range from $300 to $1,400, but you’ll have to move fast.

Set your alarms — more vouchers for Denver's e-bike rebate program come out at 11 a.m. Tuesday (and if history is any guide, they will go fast).

So far this year, more than 8,000 Denverites have received e-bike vouchers as part of a climate measure aimed at getting people out of cars. The vouchers range from $300 to $1,400 depending on income and whether a resident is getting a regular, cargo or adaptive e-bike. People who get vouchers have 90 days to redeem them.

Interested residents can make an online account ahead of time, but need to sign in at 11 a.m. for a chance at a voucher.

If you miss it, more vouchers will come on June 25, August 27 and October 29.

Here's our comprehensive guide to the program. Plus, read about how the vouchers are affecting one longtime Denver e-bike shop here.