Thunder, hail, floods and more coming to a Denver neighborhood this afternoon

At least, that’s what the National Weather Service predicts (and the thunder we’re hearing suggests it, too).

Thunder is rumbling as I type, and more big hail could be pounding the Denver Metro east of I-25.

That's according to the latest from the National Weather Service's afternoon Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The good news is the afternoon showers and storms could be scattered. The bad news: They could be "numerous."

Storms are rolling in from the moutains and foothills as you read. As afternoon rolls on, severe storms will likely hit east Denver.

Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour could take down trees and blow cardboard all over your yard.

Localized flooding, too, is possible.

If you're interested in floating a toy boat toward a drain and finding out if a clown is waiting there to grab you, this could be your afternoon — if you don't blow away first. Or maybe you can break out a kayak and paddle through the streets. Some of us might go tubing.

Over the past few years, hail has caused billions in damage. If hail hits, expect more of that damage — hopefully not to your stuff.

In the past, severe weather has canceled Red Rocks concerts — especially after nearly 100 people were injured during a not-so-surprising storm last year. We wrote a timeline of the disaster.

So far, tonight's Steve Martin and Martin Short show appears to be happening.

The good news is that Saturday through Thursday, it's mostly not going to flood, according to predictions, but dry heat will be back, so plan to stay hydrated and look back on this flooding with weird fondness.