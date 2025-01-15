Denver news

School may be canceled in Aurora amid 3-day internet outage at all campuses

Internet access remains out at all Aurora Public Schools campuses and offices for a third day, and the school district will consider canceling school for the remainder of the week.
1 min. read
W.C. Hinkley High School. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) aurora; colorado; kevinjbeaty; denverite; high school;

Internet access remains out at all Aurora Public Schools campuses and offices for a third day, and the school district will consider canceling school for the remainder of the week as it struggles to solve the problem.

The issue began early Monday morning, when staff detected "potential suspicious activity" on the district's network.

"As a precaution, we worked quickly to protect our systems, and at this time, we continue to work to bring back our systems and restore our technology infrastructure," wrote spokesperson Corey Christiansen.

Christiansen said the district has "safety and security measures in place" to ensure that schools have communication channels and continue to operate safely. But the district will consider canceling school for Thursday and Friday if the outage continues.

Christiansen said on Wednesday afternoon that the district would soon send an update. APS serves more than 38,000 students across 59 schools.

Andrew Kenney

Andrew Kenney became the supervising editor of Denverite in 2024. He covered state politics for Colorado Public Radio as a reporter from 2019 to 2024, and previously was a reporter at The Denver Post, Denverite and The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

