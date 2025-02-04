After 6 years, the Nuggets and Avalanche are back on Comcast Xfinity. What’s the best option?

Nuggets fans cheer for their team as the first game of the season begins, during a party on the Auraria Campus. Oct. 24, 2023.

It took about six years, multiple rounds of mediation and even a failed statehouse bill, but at last, the contract dispute between Altitude Sports and Comcast is over.

The two companies announced Tuesday that Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games would return to Xfinity and Comcast platforms immediately. Altitude Sports’ coverage will be available on Xfinity channel 1250, as long as customers are subscribed to the “Xfinity More Sports and Entertainment” package, which will be an additional $15.95 a month.

Altitude Sports, which holds the rights to Nuggets and Avalanche games, will continue to stream games on other cable providers, streaming services and the new in-house streaming platform Altitude+.

From what we can tell, watching the teams on Comcast should be comparable in price to DirectTV. Comcast may be a good option for those already bundling internet and other services through the provider. Meanwhile, other options — such as combining Altitude+ with Sling — may be cheaper but less convenient.

Check out our guide, which explains what it will cost you to get varying levels of access.

Altitude and Comcast have been in a contract dispute since 2019.

The Altitude Sports teams each won a championship during the blackout.

In 2022, the Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, fans have missed out on the meteoric rise and continued dominance of Nikola Jokić, as well as the Nugget’s first-ever NBA championship.

And before all Colorado Rapids games were moved from Altitude programming to Apple TV+, the soccer club won the MLS Western Conference for the first time in the club’s history.

During the blackout, two Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill to end the dispute, but voluntarily pulled it from the floor shortly before voting, citing promising conversations between the two companies.

However, mediation between Altitude and Comcast has continually failed — until today.