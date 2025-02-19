Denver news

Denver police arrest suspects in bias-motivated crimes against anti-Trump protesters

A video of the incident showed two occupants in a pickup truck yelling “Nazi power” and throwing glass objects.
Protesters marched down Colfax Avenue towards Speer Boulevard after a rally at the Colorado State Capitol, Feb. 8, 2025.
Two suspects accused of bias-motivated attempted assault against anti-Trump protesters were arrested by Denver police Tuesday. 

The incident between the suspects and the victims received widespread attention last week after a video documenting the confrontation went viral

In the video, three women were seen walking along 10th Street on Saturday, Feb. 8, to attend a protest against mass deportations and President Donald Trump’s administration

While approaching Lincoln Street, a pickup truck drove by and its two occupants yelled “white power” and “Nazi power” towards the protesters. The suspects threw two glass objects towards the victims and drove away, with one appearing to do a Nazi salute. 

Denver police identified the suspects as 48-year-old David Halverson and an unnamed juvenile male. They were arrested for three counts of “investigation of attempted bias motivated crime with bodily injury”. 

The final charges have yet to be filed and will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

A TikTok user known as Mr. Cakes confronted Halverson after finding his truck and his address using public records. In the video, Halverson admitted to yelling “Nazi power,” expressed regret, but said he was not a racist and didn’t mean what he said.

