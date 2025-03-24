USWNT will face off against Ireland near Denver in June — with a lot of Colorado connections

The match is part of the women’s soccer team’s long road toward the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s Lindsey Horan sings along with “The Star-Spangled Banner” before she plays the Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team’s early road to the 2027 Women’s World Cup will make a stop in the Mile High metro this summer.

U.S. Soccer announced Monday that the USWNT will return to DICK’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City to play Ireland at 7 p.m. on June 26.

Head coach Emma Hayes said Ireland’s Girls in Green is one of the most difficult European matchups, though the USWNT has never lost to them in 15 meetings.

“We need to play teams that will push us and create an environment where our players have to solve problems and play under pressure,” Hayes said in a statement. “We’re still early in our process of building towards World Cup qualifying for 2027 and we still have a lot of growth to go as a team and as individuals, so these summer matches at these great soccer venues will once again provide a platform for the players to show their abilities to excel at a high level.”

The two teams last met in St. Louis and Austin in April 2023 ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

This year, the two teams will also face each other on June 29 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Commerce City match is set to air on TBC, truTV and Max. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. for members of the free U.S. Soccer Insiders program. Other presales are staged throughout the week. Sales for the general public begin March 28 at 10 a.m.

DICK’s Sporting Goods Park is a memorable place for Hayes. Last year, she made her official debut in Denver with a 4-0 win over South Korea. In the match, Littleton native Mallory Swanson shined with two goals and an assist. Windsor’s Sophia Wilson assisted one of Swanson’s goals. The team is captained by Golden’s Lindsey Heaps.

Since then, the USWNT has had 15 victories, two draws, and one loss while winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris under Hayes.

Women’s soccer has become synonymous with Denver over the last year. Before the USWMT played South Korea, the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team played its first match on home soil in Commerce City against Australia. They continued their unbeaten streak with a dominating 11-0 win.

Earlier this year, the National Women’s Soccer League awarded Denver with the league’s 16th franchise and are set to play in 2026. The ownership group led by Rob Cohen reportedly paid a record $110 million expansion fee to secure the bid.

Since making the announcement, the still-unnamed team has received more than 5,000 deposits for season tickets. Last week, the team unveiled plans to construct a 14,500-seat stadium at Sante Fe Yard off Broadway and I-25. The new stadium is expected to open in 2028.