We asked for your NWSL name ideas, and you guys want to root for the Colorado Black Diamonds

But you can take home merch for your favorite Denverite fan team.

Now it’s time to come up with some cheers.

We asked you to pick your ultimate fantasy Denver NWSL team.

And 1,569 votes later, we have a winner: Colorado Black Diamonds! Thank you to youtalkintoschmie.bsky.social for your striking idea.

We loved Kevin's illustrations so much, we had to put them on something else. Specifically, hats and raglan tees. They're available now!

Rep the winner! Ready to strike! For the queens!

Ominous! Perfect for The 99ers! Menacing, but elegant!

You can shop these fantasy NWSL team merch items (and other sweet Denverite and public radio swag) at shop.cpr.org.

Thanks for voting! And even if the official name is unveiled to be Denver FC, we'll be rooting for the home team in Baker.