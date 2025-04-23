Be a part of Opera Colorado’s chorus, if you can brave an audition

Denver’s biggest opera company is looking for singers for its 2025-2026 season.

Sara Gartland prepares to go onstage in Opera Colorado’s production of “Die tote Stadt” at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Feb. 28, 2023.

Do you sing Puccini in the shower and dream of the stage? Have you ever been to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, watched the chorus and thought: “I could do better?”

Well, now’s your chance.

Opera Colorado is inviting locals to audition for the chorus in their 2025-2026 season shows: “La Traviata” and “Madama Butterfly.”

Here’s how to audition.

If you go, expect to perform two memorized songs, with at least one in a foreign language, from the art house or opera repertoires. A pianist will be on site to accompany you.

Auditions take place Wednesday, May 28, and Saturday, May 31, from 6-9 p.m. at the Opera Colorado Opera Center, at 4121 S. Navajo Street, Ste. 100, in Englewood.

You’ll be performing for the Iranian conductor, pianist and Opera Colorado chorus master Sahar Nouri.

Rehearsals will take place on weekday evenings and on weekends. “La Traviata” chorus members must be around from Sept. 11 to Nov. 17, 2025, and “Madama Butterfly” chorus members from March 30 to May 11, 2026.

If you’re picked, you’ll receive a small stipend and two tickets to the final dress rehearsal, plus discounts on performance tickets.

Singers will also have the chance to try out for smaller roles in both operas.

To request an audition for the chorus, email [email protected] and include a one-page resume. If you want to try out for larger roles, let the company know. Auditions are first-come, first-served.

What if you just want to watch the operas?

Face it, not all of us can sing.

“La Traviata” runs Nov. 1, 4, 7 and 9.

“Madama Butterfly” runs May 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10.

For more information about tickets and season memberships, go to Opera Colorado’s website.