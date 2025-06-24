Denver culture

Your next tattoo could help a Denver animal in need

For a $200 donation, you can get one of more than 100 animal-themed designs inked.
Kyle Harris
The animal-themed flash sheets for the Tats for Tails fundraising event.
Do you love animals and ink?  

Then you’ll probably enjoy the Tats for Tails event happening at Think Tank Tattoo, 172 S. Broadway, this Saturday, June 28, from noon to 6 p.m.

At this one-day fundraiser for the Denver Animal Shelter, you can donate $200 and choose from more than 100 animal-themed flash tattoo designs. 

Last year, crowds wrapped the block, and Tats for Tails raised $12,000 for homeless pets. The shelter is hoping for more in 2025. 

The city shelter takes in 10,000 animals a year, 24/7. Unlike other shelters, DAS takes in all animals “regardless of space available, age, breed, health, behavior or physical condition,” the shelter explained in a statement.  

Some of the tattoos are cute. Others are forlorn. Some are plain old Disney-style cartoony. 

“This event is such a fun way to show off your love for animals while giving back to the shelter,” said shelter director Melanie Sobel, in a statement. “Plus, you walk away with a permanent reminder of the difference you made.”

This cash-only event is first-come, first-served. 

While you wait, you can enjoy food from The Brutal Poodle and lemonade from Exsqueezeme.

All the proceeds from the tattoos go to the shelter.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

