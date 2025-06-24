Your next tattoo could help a Denver animal in need

Do you love animals and ink?
Then you’ll probably enjoy the Tats for Tails event happening at Think Tank Tattoo, 172 S. Broadway, this Saturday, June 28, from noon to 6 p.m.
At this one-day fundraiser for the Denver Animal Shelter, you can donate $200 and choose from more than 100 animal-themed flash tattoo designs.
Last year, crowds wrapped the block, and Tats for Tails raised $12,000 for homeless pets. The shelter is hoping for more in 2025.
The city shelter takes in 10,000 animals a year, 24/7. Unlike other shelters, DAS takes in all animals “regardless of space available, age, breed, health, behavior or physical condition,” the shelter explained in a statement.
Some of the tattoos are cute. Others are forlorn. Some are plain old Disney-style cartoony.
“This event is such a fun way to show off your love for animals while giving back to the shelter,” said shelter director Melanie Sobel, in a statement. “Plus, you walk away with a permanent reminder of the difference you made.”
This cash-only event is first-come, first-served.
While you wait, you can enjoy food from The Brutal Poodle and lemonade from Exsqueezeme.
All the proceeds from the tattoos go to the shelter.