Mayor Mike Johnston names new city attorney

Miko Brown would succeed Kerry Tipper, who left the position in March 2024.
Kyle Harris
Denver’s City and County Building seen from atop the downtown Sheraton hotel. Dec. 29, 2023.
Mayor Mike Johnston on Monday nominated Miko Brown as the new city attorney for Denver.

If approved by the Denver City Council, Brown would take over from Deputy City Attorney Katie McLoughlin, who has served as acting city attorney since Kerry Tipper left the position in March 2024.

Brown would inherit an office busy with law enforcement settlements, federal lawsuits and threats of legal action from city workers worried about layoffs and changes to seniority protections

"Miko is a transformational leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to justice, equity, and public service,” Johnston said in a statement.

A Manual High School grad, Brown has worked as general counsel for Airbnb and as a trial attorney at Davis Graham and Stubbs. She founded Project Ganesha, a nonprofit dedicated to diversifying leadership at law firms.

"It's the honor of a lifetime to be nominated to serve as Denver's City Attorney — a role that would allow me to give back to this incredible city that shaped me, advocate for justice, and help build a future rooted in fairness, integrity and the shared strength of our community," Brown said in a statement.

