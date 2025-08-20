Some Denver schools to close for heat on Thursday

School’s out for the summer.

El’heiris (8) lays in the sand at Confluence Park. July 12, 2024.

More than a dozen Denver schools will close Thursday due to extreme heat.

With a high of 99 in the forecast, the following schools will be canceled for Aug. 21:

Steck Elementary

Brown Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Bradley international School

Asbury Elementary

McMeen Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Edison Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Bear Valley Middle School

University Park Elementary

Vista Academy

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

There also will be early dismissals at 12:30 p.m. for Johnson Elementary and Bryant Webster ECE-8.

Most of the schools on the list are slated to have air conditioning upgraded or installed in the next few years.

“As you may be aware, we have been using a variety of measures to ensure our school stays open and our students feel comfortable during extremely hot days. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of students and staff,” Park Hill administrators wrote to parents.

Denver’s public schools only reopened for the year this week.

Last year, Denver voters approved a bond package including $240 million for air conditioning projects across the school system. It will take until 2028 to complete all the upgrades. There are roughly two dozen schools in the district slated for air conditioning upgrades , 9News reported.