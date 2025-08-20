Denver news

Some Denver schools to close for heat on Thursday

School’s out for the summer.
Andrew Kenney
2 min. read
A kid lays in the sand, covered by the sand, with his arms stretched out as if it were winter and he was making a snow angel.
El’heiris (8) lays in the sand at Confluence Park. July 12, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

More than a dozen Denver schools will close Thursday due to extreme heat. 

With a high of 99 in the forecast, the following schools will be canceled for Aug. 21:

  • Steck Elementary
  • Brown Elementary
  • Park Hill Elementary
  • Bradley international School
  • Asbury Elementary
  • McMeen Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Edison Elementary
  • Skinner Middle School
  • Bear Valley Middle School
  • University Park Elementary
  • Vista Academy
  • Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

There also will be early dismissals at 12:30 p.m. for Johnson Elementary and Bryant Webster ECE-8.

Most of the schools on the list are slated to have air conditioning upgraded or installed in the next few years.

“As you may be aware, we have been using a variety of measures to ensure our school stays open and our students feel comfortable during extremely hot days. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of students and staff,” Park Hill administrators wrote to parents.

Denver’s public schools only reopened for the year this week.

Last year, Denver voters approved a bond package including $240 million for air conditioning projects across the school system. It will take until 2028 to complete all the upgrades. There are roughly two dozen schools in the district slated for air conditioning upgrades , 9News reported.

Andrew Kenney

Andrew Kenney became the supervising editor of Denverite in 2024. He covered state politics for Colorado Public Radio as a reporter from 2019 to 2024, and previously was a reporter at The Denver Post, Denverite and The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @andyknny.bluesky.social

X: @andyknny

Recent Stories

View more posts