Kalamath and Colfax is the next light rail crossing to get maintenance work

The project will kick off after Labor Day and wrap on Thanksgiving.

FILE, The railroad crossing sign in Denver on Dec. 4, 2024.

Next stop for the Regional Transportation District’s ongoing reconstruction work: Kalamath and Colfax.

After the Labor Day weekend, the track work on the light rail crossing will begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.

This stretch of light rail tracks is getting a glow up. Regional Transportation District

The project is expected to finish after 86 days, on Nov. 27. (Yep, that’s Thanksgiving.)

Kalamath and Colfax will be the sixth light rail crossing to have its track rebuilt in the downtown area, and it kicks off the second phase of a multi-year, $152 million maintenance project.

How will this disrupt my commute?

Car traffic may be reduced to one lane or entirely rerouted at times during construction.

Several rail lines and bus routes will be impacted due to the work at Kalamath and Colfax and other sites: