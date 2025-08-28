Kalamath and Colfax is the next light rail crossing to get maintenance work

Next stop for the Regional Transportation District’s ongoing reconstruction work: Kalamath and Colfax.
After the Labor Day weekend, the track work on the light rail crossing will begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.
The project is expected to finish after 86 days, on Nov. 27. (Yep, that’s Thanksgiving.)
Kalamath and Colfax will be the sixth light rail crossing to have its track rebuilt in the downtown area, and it kicks off the second phase of a multi-year, $152 million maintenance project.
How will this disrupt my commute?
Car traffic may be reduced to one lane or entirely rerouted at times during construction.
Several rail lines and bus routes will be impacted due to the work at Kalamath and Colfax and other sites:
- D Line trains will reroute to Union Station. Riders can use the 16th Street FreeRide or the Free MetroRide to connect to the Downtown Loop.
- H Line trains will run between Florida and Southmoor stations. Riders should catch the E Line to get downtown.
- The L Line will be completely suspended during reconstruction. Commuters can instead take Bus Route 43.
- Riders heading to the Colfax at Auraria Station can get there via Bus Route 16 or Route ART.