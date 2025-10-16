Former Denver planning director nominated as future Denver planning director after stint as interim Denver planning director

Brad Buchanan, CEO of the National Western Center Authority and interim head of Denver Community Planning and Development, speaks to a mayor-council meeting in the City and County Building. Sept. 2, 2025.

Eight years after leaving Denver’s Community Planning and Development division, Brad Buchanan is set to take over as permanent leader of the office once again.

Mayor Mike Johnston on Thursday nominated Buchanan to lead the department. Buchanan, a former architect, rancher and the current CEO of the National Western Center Authority, has also been serving as the interim head of CPD since June.

Buchanan previously was the city’s planning director from 2014 to 2018 under Mayor Michael Hancock, and has led the NWCA since then.

If approved by Denver City Council, Buchanan would transition to the planning job full-time in 2026.

“I’m honored to continue serving Denver and to support Mayor Johnston’s bold vision for our city’s future,” Buchanan said in a press release. “By accelerating speed to market, we can deliver more affordable housing where it’s needed most, our neighborhoods, downtown core and near transit. I’m committed to leading a planning department that is responsive, collaborative and focused on building a more inclusive and connected Denver.”

Buchanan would leave the National Western Center Authority after making significant progress on its sprawling redevelopment project in North Denver. Despite numerous delays, tense discussions and mixed neighborhood support, Denver City Council approved up to $812 million in spending for the first two phases of the National Western Center redevelopment.

His CPD predecessor, Manish Kumar, resigned after 13 months in the role, saying his mission was “now complete.” Among his most visible changes was establishing a Denver Permitting Office, which is meant to address concerns about permitting times and delays.