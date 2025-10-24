Denver news

Denver Central Library will be open all week for the first time in years

The library will open on Fridays, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
The Denver Public Library's "Commons" space on the first floor of the Central Library on Broadway. Oct. 29, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

For the first time in nearly six years, Denver’s Central Library will be open seven days a week.

Starting Friday, Nov. 7, the library near Civic Center will be open Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The library said it added those hours to address community needs and provide expanded access as several other branches close for renovations and budget savings. 

Curbside window services will also be available on Fridays. 

Earlier this year, the library extended its hours to include Saturdays

This is the first time Central will offer hours on all seven days of the week since before the pandemic. After initial pandemic closures, the library only reopened from Sunday to Thursday.

Shortly after that, the library partially closed for major renovations, which finished last year

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

