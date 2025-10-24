Denver Central Library will be open all week for the first time in years

The library will open on Fridays, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Denver Public Library's "Commons" space on the first floor of the Central Library on Broadway. Oct. 29, 2024.

For the first time in nearly six years, Denver’s Central Library will be open seven days a week.

Starting Friday, Nov. 7, the library near Civic Center will be open Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The library said it added those hours to address community needs and provide expanded access as several other branches close for renovations and budget savings.

Curbside window services will also be available on Fridays.

Earlier this year, the library extended its hours to include Saturdays.

This is the first time Central will offer hours on all seven days of the week since before the pandemic. After initial pandemic closures, the library only reopened from Sunday to Thursday.

Shortly after that, the library partially closed for major renovations, which finished last year.