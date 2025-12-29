How to recycle your Christmas tree

You can save it from the landfill!

You decorated, took time off from work, made merry, ate roast beast and argued with the inlaws. But now the holidays are over and you need to do something with that tree shedding in the corner of your living room. But what?

Denverites can drop trees on their curbs for regular large-item pickup days (find your schedule here). But those trees will end up in a landfill — and there are better options.

The city is once again offering treecycling, in which your old jolly evergreen is ground down into mulch and redistributed to area yards. It’s part of Denver’s growing effort to divert waste from the city dump.

How to treecycle your Christmas tree:

Weekday drop-offs are available from Dec. 29 through Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

– 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.) Havana Nursery – 3685 Havana St.

– 3685 Havana St. Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

There are a few weekend drop-off days, too.

Five sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 3:

Sloan’s Lake Park northwest parking lot — W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

northwest parking lot — W. Byron Pl. and Yates St. Fred Thomas Park — 2400 Quebec St.

— 2400 Quebec St. Evie Dennis School Campus — 4800 Telluride St.

— 4800 Telluride St. John F. Kennedy High School — 2855 S. Lamar St.

— 2855 S. Lamar St. Central Platte Campus — 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Nine sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 and 17:

Sloan’s Lake Park northwest parking lot — W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

northwest parking lot — W. Byron Pl. and Yates St. Bruce Randolph School — 3955 Steele St.

— 3955 Steele St. Fred Thomas Park — 2400 Quebec St.

— 2400 Quebec St. Evie Dennis School Campus — 4800 Telluride St.

— 4800 Telluride St. Central Platte Campus — 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

— 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. Carson Elementary — 5420 E 1st Ave.

— 5420 E 1st Ave. John F. Kennedy High School — 2855 S. Lamar St.

— 2855 S. Lamar St. Congress Park — E. 9th and Josephine St.

— E. 9th and Josephine St. University Park Elementary — 2300 S St Paul St.

And while the tree might need to go sooner than later, don’t forget: Denverites are supposed to keep their lights up until the National Western Stock Show is over. It’s tradition!