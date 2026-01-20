This spring, ride a befuddled duck and evil-looking dragon at City Park and Wash Park

Denver Parks and Recreation is taking over boat rental operations and bringing two new species with it.

The Sauron-esque eyes of a new dragon-themed paddleboat for City Park's Ferril Lake, housed in the park's boathouse. Jan. 13, 2026.

The iconic swan boats at City Park and Washington Park will be joined by new half-animal, half-pedal-boat hybrids.

In the City Park pavilion, three paddleboats were spotted by Denverite earlier in January. One is a familiar sight — a white boat with the head of a swan. Those boats have long been available for rent for $12/hour at City Park and Washington Park’s lakes during the warmer months.

New paddle boats for City Park's Ferril Lake, housed in the park's boathouse. Jan. 13, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Next to the traditional swan boat, however, were two new designs: a purple dragon with a long, curvy neck and eyes that look like Sauron’s, and a yellow duck with a befuddled look on its face.

Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said the dragon and duck boats will be out on the water when boat rentals restart in the spring.

The new ducky model paddle boat ... Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite ... and the new dragon paddle boat. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

And another change is coming: Denver Parks and Recreation will take over the rental booths from the current operator, Wheel Fun Rentals, which also rents out bicycles and runs a small snack shack.

Figueroa could not provide further information on the full slate of changes DPR will institute at the boat rental booth, like whether costs or the number of boats will change.