This spring, ride a befuddled duck and evil-looking dragon at City Park and Wash Park

Denver Parks and Recreation is taking over boat rental operations and bringing two new species with it.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
A close-up on the face of a purple dragon. Its eyes are dark with lines of red, like glowing magma, staring into the viewer's soul.
The Sauron-esque eyes of a new dragon-themed paddleboat for City Park's Ferril Lake, housed in the park's boathouse. Jan. 13, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The iconic swan boats at City Park and Washington Park will be joined by new half-animal, half-pedal-boat hybrids.

In the City Park pavilion, three paddleboats were spotted by Denverite earlier in January. One is a familiar sight — a white boat with the head of a swan. Those boats have long been available for rent for $12/hour at City Park and Washington Park’s lakes during the warmer months.

Three paddle boats sit in a bright yellow room: A purple dragon with a curving neck, a yellow ducky and a white swan with an orange beak.
New paddle boats for City Park's Ferril Lake, housed in the park's boathouse. Jan. 13, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Next to the traditional swan boat, however, were two new designs: a purple dragon with a long, curvy neck and eyes that look like Sauron’s, and a yellow duck with a befuddled look on its face.  

Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said the dragon and duck boats will be out on the water when boat rentals restart in the spring.  

A bright yellow paddleboat with a rubber ducky head rising from its bow.
The new ducky model paddle boat ...
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A purple dragon head in a bright yellow room. The shiny plastic beneath it reveals its body is actually a boat.
... and the new dragon paddle boat.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

And another change is coming: Denver Parks and Recreation will take over the rental booths from the current operator, Wheel Fun Rentals, which also rents out bicycles and runs a small snack shack. 

Figueroa could not provide further information on the full slate of changes DPR will institute at the boat rental booth, like whether costs or the number of boats will change.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

