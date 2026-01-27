Great American Beer Festival will move outside in 2026

Instead of the convention center, it’s moving to Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park.

The Great American Beer Festival in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

The Great American Beer Festival is taking to the great outdoors.

Instead of its usual venue at the Colorado Convention Center, the annual festival will be held at Levitt Pavilion for this year’s iteration.

“Great American Beer Festival has always reflected where American craft beer is headed,” Ann Obenchain, vice president of marketing and communications of the Brewers Association, said in a press release. “Taking the festival outdoors lets us reimagine what’s possible and we’re excited to bring fresh energy to the festival and provide an experience that feels uniquely Colorado.”

Located within Ruby Hill Park in south Denver, Levitt Pavilion is best known for its free summer concert series and other community events.

The festival said the event will still include beer tastings, mingling and contests.

But it will be a significant change. While the downtown convention center is easily accessible by transit, Levitt Pavilion will be harder to reach.

One Regional Transportation District train line, the D Line, has a stop a mile from the venue, and only a handful of bus routes stop in the immediate vicinity.

Parking will also be more limited — unlike downtown, park visitors won’t have a variety of parking garages to choose from.

The Great American Beer Festival will take place Oct. 10 and 11 this year. Tickets start at $60 and go on sale starting June 2026.