Wilderness Exchange to close Sunday after 26 years in Denver

The Highland store sold new and used outdoor gear for a quarter of a century.

Wilderness Exchange, which has sold new and used outdoor gear in the Highland neighborhood for 26 years, will close for good on Sunday.

The independent store opened at 15th and Platte streets in 2000.

The business opened the same year that outdoor retail giant REI opened its Denver flagship just a few hundred yards away. But Wilderness Exchange built its own dedicated following.

Occupying a corner of a century-plus-old building, it was a place to buy a winter jacket at a discount, dig through bargains bin of hiking poles and socks, and more.

The store’s owner and founder, Don Bushey, announced the closure on the store’s website, but didn’t give a specific reason for the change.

“We have always believed in the basic truth that the outdoors belongs to everyone. We’re proud to have helped to make the outdoors more accessible and affordable for so many people and to have been a part of their outdoor journey,” Bushey wrote on the company’s blog. “Denver- it’s been a great run — this has been a blast. Thank you for being a part of it!”

Wilderness Exchange closed for extensive renovations late in 2024. When it reopened in 2025, it was rebranded as a Black Diamond store on the main floor and as Wilderness Exchange in the basement.

An employee at the store on Tuesday said he couldn’t provide more information, but confirmed that the Black Diamond portion of the store also would close. Wilderness Exchange also is known as Wilderness Exchange Unlimited and WildyX.

Bushey could not immediately be reached for comment. After the company announced the closure on Instagram, dozens of commenters paid tribute to the store’s helpful staff and their contributions to the state’s outdoors scene.