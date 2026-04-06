City Park Jazz is short $35,000 after fire ‘devastated’ historic bandstand

The 40th year of the music series will move to a temporary stage.

Access to City Park's band shell is blocked after a fire charred its roof and columns sometime before the sun rose on Thursday. March 26, 2026.

City Park Jazz faces a budget shortfall of $30,000 to $35,000 after a fire severely damaged the historic bandstand where it has hosted music for 40 years.

The nonprofit is scrambling to raise money to cover the cost of a mobile stage and power generators for the season, according to spokesperson David Flomberg.

But Flomberg said the organizers have nearly finalized their backup plans after the March 26 fire.

“Our team met with the city to discuss options for the stage placement and we believe we have that figured out; it'll remain very close to our normal footprint,” he said in an email.

The bandstand dates to 1929, according to City Park Jazz organizers. Also known as the City Park Bandshell, the structure has hosted performers for the free City Park Jazz concert series since the 1980s. This summer is the 40th season of the free concert series, which is slated to begin June 7.

Denver Fire Department officials said the fire was “suspicious” because it began around 2:40 a.m. DFD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of its investigation.

Where to donate

City Park Jazz is asking for donations.

The estimated cost to rebuild the bandstand is $250,000, according to 9News’ Kyle Clark, who also said the Word of Thanks Fund that he coordinates will be donating $40,000. City Park Friends and Neighbors, the Denver Park Trust, City Park Alliance and Denver’s Park and Recreation department are also working together to raise money for the bandstand.

The Denver jazz bar Dazzle and City Park Jazz are looking to work together on a Sunday jazz brunch in May. Ticket proceeds will go toward the series, though the details aren’t available yet.

City Park Jazz lineup for 2026:

June 7: DJ Williams Band

June 14: Spicy Pickles featuring Hannah Rodriguez

June 21: Hazel Miller & The Collective

June 28: Shane Endsley and the Denver Municipal Band

July 5: Brass Band Extravaganza featuring Bourbon Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band

July 12: BTTRFLY

July 19: Conjunto Colores with Rasta Salsa

July 26: Convergence

Aug. 2: Delta Sonics Blues Revue

Aug. 9: Jakarta