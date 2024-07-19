Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 19-21

The seventh annual Tattoo Arts Festival is back in Denver this weekend. The Colorado Rockies are also in town for three home games!

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The Colorado Rockies are back in town this weekend with three home games against the San Francisco Giants. The Denver Tattoo Arts Festival is also taking place at the Colorado Convention Center and Havana Street Night Market is back.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, July 19

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $15 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Used Book Pop Up Sale. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Hush Little Baby Boutique Grand Opening. 10841 S. Crossroads Drive, Suite 2, Parker. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Summer of Adventure Movie Club: The Little Shop of Horrors. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ages 10-17.

*Bubble Bash. Brighton Recreation Center at Brighton Park, 555 N. 11th Ave., Brighton. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Noches en Español. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 5-9 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Tim Meadows. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $24.

*Cinema in The Sky: Space Jam. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Third Friday Collector’s Night. Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Immersive Jazz-Art Experience. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 7-9:30 p.m. $20.

Eat and drink

Taste of India. Dazzle, 1080 14th St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $29.72.

Music and nightlife

*Chali 2na and Cut Chemist. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Vampire Weekend. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Dance on Fire. Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Niall Horan: "THE SHOW" LIVE ON TOUR 2024. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Taylor Rave - A Taylor Swift Rave. Gothic Theatre, 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood. 10 p.m. $15-$35.

Saturday, July 20

Just for fun

Carnival Celebration. The Gardens at St. Elizabeth, 2835 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Broadway Artisan Market. Bayer Square, 372 S. Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Christmas in July. 3975 W. 73rd Ave., Westminster. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Used Book Pop Up Sale. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Rocky Mountain Plant Show. FRP Event Center, 9700 E. Easter Lane, Centennial. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children 12 and under), $5 (adults).

*Tennyson Street Fair. Tennyson Street from West 41st to West 43rd avenues. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Hush Little Baby Boutique Grand Opening. 10841 S. Crossroads Drive, Suite 2, Parker. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Chickens in the Garden. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 3-12.

SOA Pokémon 3D Figure Painting. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 12:30-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 6-17.

Sidewalk Obstacle Course. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 17 and under.

SafeSplash Aurora Southlands Summer Bash. SafeSplash Swim School, 5930 S. Gun Club Road, Aurora. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Tim Meadows. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $24.

Art, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Open Studios. Continuum Art Studios, 2840 s. Vallejo St., Englewood. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Cups & Cones: Ice Cream Class. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $95.

Taste of India Festival. Skyline Park, 1515 Arapahoe St. Noon-10 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

*STS9. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Seun Kuti and Egypt 80. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

AJR - The Maybe Man Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Trufusion. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. $49.99.

An Immersive Journey through Meditation - Prismajic. Prismajic - Colorado Mills Mall, 14500 W. Colfax Ave,. Suite 359, Lakewood. 9-10:30 a.m. $60.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, July 21

Just for fun

Rocky Mountain Plant Show. FRP Event Center, 9700 E. Easter Lane, Centennial. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children 12 and under), $5 (adults).

Havana Street Night Market. Leezakaya, 2710 S. Havana St., Aurora. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Tiny Tots: Explore the Outdoors. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 10:45-11:30 a.m. Prices vary. All ages.

​​Danza Folklorica/Tradional Mexican Dance. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 17 and under.

Comedy and theater

Backstage. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $12.

Catfish Comedy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. No cover.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Denver Jazz Orchestra. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Lake Street Drive with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

Denver Tattoo Arts Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 2-11 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $23 (one day), $45 (three-day pass).

Sidewalk Sale. Cherry Creek North, look for red balloons. Times vary by location. No cover, prices vary by item.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Legally Blonde The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $52.

Art, culture, and media

Watercolor Days. Meininger Art Supply, 499 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Sports and fitness

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Saturday and Sunday

*18th Annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival. 120 Buffalo St., Dillon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.